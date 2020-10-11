Chef Vikas Khanna’s apt reply to US Senate candidate’s ‘third-world migrants’ tweet wins praise

The post soon prompted an avalanche of reactions on social media with netizens slamming the Republic leader for her 'xenophobic' tweet. (Source: Vikas Khanna/Twitter)

A US Senate candidate’s controversial tweet about “third world migrants” got a befitting response from Indian Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna.

In her tweet, Senate candidate Lauren Witzke alleged that most third-world migrants can not “assimilate into civil societies”. The post soon prompted an avalanche of reactions on social media, with netizens slamming the Republican leader for her “xenophobic” tweet.

Most third-world migrants can not assimilate into civil societies. Prove me wrong. — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) October 7, 2020

Taking up the challenge, Khanna detailed his achievements over the years while replying to Witzke’s tweet. “Being a recipient of highest awards from Eleanor Roosevelt Award to Benjamin Franklin Award to Game Changers to Michelin Star to James Beard Nom to Oscar Eligibility 2020 to ‘The Hottest Chef in NY’ to being on the cover of @nytimes and many publications to cooking for 3 PRESIDENTS,” he tweeted.

Being a recipient of highest awards from Eleanor Roosevelt Award to Benjamin Franklin Award to Game Changers to Michelin Star to James Beard Nom to Oscar Eligibility 2020 to “The Hottest Chef in NY” to being on the cover of @nytimes & many publications to cooking for 3 PRESIDENTS pic.twitter.com/8owu9SbibQ — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) October 10, 2020

Here is how netizens responded to Wizke’s post:

You just won my friendship 👌 — Engr ADEYEMO, Tolulope (@ToluOmoADEYEMO) October 11, 2020

“Third World” refugee here. I have a PhD in English and I won a Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. What have you done? — viet thanh nguyen (@viet_t_nguyen) October 10, 2020

I’m an Indian-American. Combat vet. Army retiree. Grad student. Born in India. Questions? — The Great War & Modern Memory (@ps9714) October 9, 2020

And still India ka beta 🙌🙌🙌

More power to you Vikas — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) October 10, 2020

Best response, Sir! You have always made us proud! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E6942s7Fzj — ᴮᴱAishwarya⁷ Jadhav (@its_aishu) October 10, 2020

