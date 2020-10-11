scorecardresearch
Chef Vikas Khanna’s apt reply to US Senate candidate’s ‘third-world migrants’ tweet wins praise

Clearly displeased with Witzke's tweet, the 48-year-old chef decided to respond to her post by sharing his achievements as a "third world migrant" to prove her wrong.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 11, 2020 8:59:57 pm
Chef Vikas Khanna, Vikas Khanna tweet, Lauren Witzke anti migrant tweet, The US, India, vikas khanna viral tweet, indian express, indian express newsThe post soon prompted an avalanche of reactions on social media with netizens slamming the Republic leader for her 'xenophobic' tweet. (Source: Vikas Khanna/Twitter)

A US Senate candidate’s controversial tweet about “third world migrants” got a befitting response from Indian Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna.

In her tweet, Senate candidate Lauren Witzke alleged that most third-world migrants can not “assimilate into civil societies”. The post soon prompted an avalanche of reactions on social media, with netizens slamming the Republican leader for her “xenophobic” tweet.

Taking up the challenge, Khanna detailed his achievements over the years while replying to Witzke’s tweet. “Being a recipient of highest awards from Eleanor Roosevelt Award to Benjamin Franklin Award to Game Changers to Michelin Star to James Beard Nom to Oscar Eligibility 2020 to ‘The Hottest Chef in NY’ to being on the cover of @nytimes and many publications to cooking for 3 PRESIDENTS,” he tweeted.

Here is how netizens responded to Wizke’s post:

