Radhika Merchant ties jalebi-shaped Rakhi to Vikas Khanna: ‘Something inside me shifted’

Sharing photos and a video from their time together on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, the chef described the gesture as a moment he would “carry in my heart forever”.

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has shared a special Raksha Bandhan moment during Radhika Merchant’s recent visit to his New York restaurant, Bungalow, with her husband, Anant Ambani, and his family — she tied a jalebi-shaped Rakhi around Khanna’s wrist.

Sharing photos and a video from their time together on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, the chef described the gesture as a moment he would “carry in my heart forever”. “The whole world knows what the name Radhika means to me,” Khanna wrote in his Instagram post on August 27.

Recalling the Rakhi ceremony, he added, “Today, when Radhika tied a small jalebi-shaped Rakhi on my wrist, something inside me shifted. For a moment, I felt a part of me heal.”