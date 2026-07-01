Vikas Khanna’s mother says she trained with Rajiv Gandhi, was Punjab’s ‘first lady driver’

Almost every Indian is familiar with chef Vikas Khanna, his culinary achievements, and his acclaimed New York restaurant, Bungalow. But few know that his mother Bindu Khanna was once a pilot and is remembered as “the first lady driver of Punjab”.

In a recent episode of Curly Tales, host Kamiya Jani travelled to Amritsar to meet Vikas Khanna‘s family. During the interaction, Bindu revealed that, in her 80 years of life, it was the first time she had ever given an interview or had someone visit her specifically for one.

Speaking to Kamiya, Vikas Khanna’s elder brother, Nishant Khanna, said their mother had trained as a pilot. He also revealed that she was known as “the first lady driver of Punjab” and had even participated in a car rally recently.

Bindu said she still drives every day and sometimes casually announces at 2 am that she wants to drive from