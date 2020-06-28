scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 28, 2020
COVID19

‘My sense of hunger came from New York, not India’: Vikas Khanna’s reply to news anchor wins Internet

"You’ve cooked for the Obamas, you’ve been on TV show with Gordon Ramsay. But it wasn’t always that way, was it? You’re not from a rich family. So, I dare say, you understand how precarious it can be in India," the anchor said.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 28, 2020 2:30:53 pm
vikas khanna, BBC news, vikas khanna BBC news viral video, covid-19 lockdown, BBC anchor The clip soon went viral on social media with many lauding Khanna for his response.

Indian-Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna’s befitting reply to a news anchor during an interview about his food distribution drive in India during the Covid-19 induced lockdown has won praise online.

The 48-year old chef, who in April started an initiative to distribute dry ration to old-age homes, orphanages and leprosy centres in India amid the pandemic, was speaking about the drive when the BBC anchor suggested that the chef understood the pangs of hunger since he did not hail from a rich family.

“You’ve cooked for the Obamas, you’ve been on TV show with Gordon Ramsay. But it wasn’t always that way, was it? You’re not from a rich family. So, I dare say, you understand how precarious it can be in India,” the anchor said.

To which Khanna, maintaining a calm demeanor, replied, “No, I am from Amritsar, everyone gets fed there in the langars. My sense of hunger came from New York.”

Watch the video here:

The clip soon went viral on social media, with many lauding Khanna for his response. “It was a classic reply,” wrote a user.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 28: Latest News

Advertisement