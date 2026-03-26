Vijay Mallya wishes RCB’s new owners ‘Godspeed’, recalls backing young Virat Kohli in emotional post: ‘Most people laughed at me’

RCB has been acquired by a consortium of Indian and international investors in an all-cash deal valued at $1.78 billion

Following the change in ownership of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), former team owner Vijay Mallya shared an emotional and reflective note, wishing the incoming stakeholders “Godspeed” while reminiscing about the early days of the franchise.

In his message, Mallya recalled purchasing the team back in 2008 for Rs 450 crore, a move that, at the time, drew widespread criticism and was dismissed by many as a mere vanity investment.

“I would like to heartily congratulate the new owners of RCB. I wish them the very best and Godspeed with the most valuable IPL franchise. When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project. Behind my much touted madnesses was building the Royal Challenge brand and hence I named the franchise RCB. Immensely gratifying to see my INR 450 crore investment grow to INR 16,500 crores,” he wrote.