Vijay Mallya wishes RCB’s new owners ‘Godspeed’, recalls backing young Virat Kohli in emotional post: ‘Most people laughed at me’

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Following the change in ownership of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), former team owner Vijay Mallya shared an emotional and reflective note, wishing the incoming stakeholders “Godspeed” while reminiscing about the early days of the franchise.
In his message, Mallya recalled purchasing the team back in 2008 for Rs 450 crore, a move that, at the time, drew widespread criticism and was dismissed by many as a mere vanity investment.
“I would like to heartily congratulate the new owners of RCB. I wish them the very best and Godspeed with the most valuable IPL franchise. When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project. Behind my much touted madnesses was building the Royal Challenge brand and hence I named the franchise RCB. Immensely gratifying to see my INR 450 crore investment grow to INR 16,500 crores,” he wrote.
He further expressed his deep personal connection with the franchise, saying it would always be a part of his identity. He also fondly mentioned scouting a young Virat Kohli, who has since become one of the finest players in world cricket, and thanked fans for their unwavering support over the years.
“RCB will always remain a part of my DNA with indelible memories including picking the young Virat Kohli who is now amongst the best in the World. To all RCB fans who came on board during my stewardship and beyond, a grateful thank you and please continue to support RCB the Lion of Bengaluru. Namaskara,” he added.
I would like to heartily congratulate the new owners of RCB. I wish them the very best and Godspeed with the most valuable IPL franchise. When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project. Behind my…
— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 26, 2026
The post quickly gained traction online, with fans flooding the comments section with mixed but largely appreciative reactions. One user wrote, “The greatest investment you made was to pick Virat Kohli. That guy has single handedly carried the franchise on his shoulders else this team would have faded into oblivion long back.”
Another person added, “Congratulations Vijay.. you set the foundation and it’s spirit that’s unmistakably a head and shoulders above the rest!! RCB is truly a team like no other and I’m forever grateful to have watched it grow at such close quarters.”
“People may debate the man, but his business instincts were clearly ahead of their time,” someone else said.
The franchise has been acquired by a consortium of Indian and international investors in an all-cash deal valued at $1.78 billion (around Rs 16,660 crore). According to United Spirits Limited, the new ownership group includes the Aditya Birla Group, Blackstone’s perpetual private equity arm BXPE, Bolt Ventures, and the Times of India Group.