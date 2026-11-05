Watch: CM Vijay honours Tamil Nadu board toppers with gold necklaces

Class 12 and 10 toppers in Tamil Nadu are making waves after receiving a gold necklace from Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday. At a ceremony in Chennai, CM Vijay honoured the students who excelled in their board exams.
The event, held as part of the first phase of the TVK educational awards, saw Vijay personally hand over certificates and financial incentives to the students.
Monica, a Class 12 student from Tiruvannamalai who scored 566 out of 600, described receiving the award from Vijay as a “very special moment”. Speaking to news agency PTI, she said the recognition would also inspire future generations.
Srinithi, a Class 10 student from Cuddalore who secured 494 out of 500, said being felicitated by the chief minister was a matter of immense pride for her and her school.
Watch here:
VIDEO | TN: CM Vijay presents a gold necklace to the state-level first-rank holder in Class 12.
Source: Third party https://t.co/yts1faZl8L
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 4, 2026
Addressing the students, Vijay spoke about his decision to enter politics, saying their welfare was among the reasons behind his political journey. He encouraged them to focus on their studies, pursue their ambitions, and contribute to society once they had established themselves.
“I am not here to talk politics, ask for votes, or talk about the party. You do not need party politics right now. Study well, achieve big things, and transform your life. After that, you can think about our society and our Tamil Nadu,” PTI quoted CM Vijay.
Drawing a connection between education and the state’s future, Vijay reminded students that their parents, society and Tamil Nadu were counting on them. He also urged them to develop their individuality and not allow difficulties to come in the way of their aspirations.
“If people create hurdles on your path, it means your success is already confirmed,” he said.