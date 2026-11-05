Watch: CM Vijay honours Tamil Nadu board toppers with gold necklaces

Class 12 and 10 toppers in Tamil Nadu are making waves after receiving a gold necklace from Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday. At a ceremony in Chennai, CM Vijay honoured the students who excelled in their board exams.

The event, held as part of the first phase of the TVK educational awards, saw Vijay personally hand over certificates and financial incentives to the students.

Monica, a Class 12 student from Tiruvannamalai who scored 566 out of 600, described receiving the award from Vijay as a “very special moment”. Speaking to news agency PTI, she said the recognition would also inspire future generations.

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Srinithi, a Class 10 student from Cuddalore who secured 494 out of 500, said being felicitated by the chief minister was a matter of immense pride for her and her school.