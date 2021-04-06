scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
‘It’s a statement: Netizens react as ‘Thalapati’ Vijay arrives at polling station on a bicycle

While many who came across the video on social media speculated that the move was a snub at the rising prices of diesel and petrol, others suggested that the moves were to urge people to go green.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 6, 2021 4:25:54 pm
Assembly Elections, Assembly election 2021, Tamil Nadu Assembly pools, Actor Vijay, Actor Vijay on Bicycle, Actor Vijay vote, Actor Vijay rides bicycle to polling booth, Actor Vijay bicycle viral video, Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe actor was seen wearing a green t-shirt paired with blue pants and a facemask, when he turned up at the polling station in Neelankarai, Chennai.

Tamil superstar Vijay, nicknamed ‘Thalapati’, came to his designated polling booth on a bicycle to cast his vote as Tamil Nadu went to polls on Tuesday, prompting speculations and reactions online.

A video of the actor, riding the bicycle as his entourage followed him, has gone viral on social media.

The actor was seen in a green T-shirt paired with blue trousers and a facemask, when he turned up at the polling station in Neelankarai, Chennai.

While many said the move may have been the actor’s way of registering his protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel, others said it was a message to people to travel emission-free.

Some others called it a publicity stunt. Vijay’s team is yet to make a statement on the choice of transport for the ride to his polling booth.

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Ajith were among the other celebrities who showed up early on Tuesday to cast their votes amid much fanfare and media glare.

