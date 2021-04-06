‘It’s a statement: Netizens react as ‘Thalapati’ Vijay arrives at polling station on a bicycle

Updated: April 6, 2021 4:25:54 pm
Tamil superstar Vijay, nicknamed ‘Thalapati’, came to his designated polling booth on a bicycle to cast his vote as Tamil Nadu went to polls on Tuesday, prompting speculations and reactions online.
A video of the actor, riding the bicycle as his entourage followed him, has gone viral on social media.
The actor was seen in a green T-shirt paired with blue trousers and a facemask, when he turned up at the polling station in Neelankarai, Chennai.
Watch the video here:
Watch: Thalapathy #Vijay cycles to a polling booth in Neelankarai to cast his vote. @IndianExpress @ieEntertainment pic.twitter.com/E2ttzlgWB5
— Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) April 6, 2021
While many said the move may have been the actor’s way of registering his protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel, others said it was a message to people to travel emission-free.
Some others called it a publicity stunt. Vijay’s team is yet to make a statement on the choice of transport for the ride to his polling booth.
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Man of simplicity! #Thalapathy வாத்தி ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pcq1vYvpXd
— Pavithra Lakshmi (@imPavithraOff) April 6, 2021
OMG! Dude comes on a cycle !!!🙌🏻💯
This guy never stops to amaze me bruh!
So Fit So Simple ❤️❤️#Thalapathy @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/9X0cBcXRaD
— Parnika Dubey (@forTheMaster_7) April 6, 2021
What #Thalapathy Vijay has done today will be remembered for years. He stood by the right party. He used his vote to pull people out of misery! Today, the entire Tamil Nadu is proud of #ThalapathyVijay. I’m on cloud nine today. 😀 #PetrolDieselPriceHike #TamilNaduElections2021
— George (@VijayIsMyLife) April 6, 2021
Man of simplicity! #Thalapathy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vs3CVu0Rsb
— #Thalapathy65 (@Vijay65FilmOff) April 6, 2021
#Thalapathy indirectly asking us to remember the hike of petrol and diesel prices 😂
🚴
— K𝝙RTHIK DP ❁ (@dp_karthik) April 6, 2021
Its not just a ride. It’s a statement.
Thalapathy 🤗❤️#thalapathy #tamilnaduelections2021 #tamilnadupolitics #indianelections #india #indianpolitics #politics #actorvijay pic.twitter.com/CJLM4YigJv
— PENCILASHAN (@pencilashan) April 6, 2021
#Thalapathy
The man with the plan @actorvijay. pic.twitter.com/5hzUT3MKuG
— Jayalakshmi cinemas (A/C) (@JayalaxmiPpm) April 6, 2021
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Ajith were among the other celebrities who showed up early on Tuesday to cast their votes amid much fanfare and media glare.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-