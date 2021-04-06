‘It’s a statement: Netizens react as ‘Thalapati’ Vijay arrives at polling station on a bicycle

The actor was seen wearing a green t-shirt paired with blue pants and a facemask, when he turned up at the polling station in Neelankarai, Chennai.

Tamil superstar Vijay, nicknamed ‘Thalapati’, came to his designated polling booth on a bicycle to cast his vote as Tamil Nadu went to polls on Tuesday, prompting speculations and reactions online.

A video of the actor, riding the bicycle as his entourage followed him, has gone viral on social media.

While many said the move may have been the actor’s way of registering his protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel, others said it was a message to people to travel emission-free.

Some others called it a publicity stunt. Vijay’s team is yet to make a statement on the choice of transport for the ride to his polling booth.

OMG! Dude comes on a cycle !!!🙌🏻💯

This guy never stops to amaze me bruh!

So Fit So Simple ❤️❤️#Thalapathy @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/9X0cBcXRaD — Parnika Dubey (@forTheMaster_7) April 6, 2021

What #Thalapathy Vijay has done today will be remembered for years. He stood by the right party. He used his vote to pull people out of misery! Today, the entire Tamil Nadu is proud of #ThalapathyVijay. I’m on cloud nine today. 😀 #PetrolDieselPriceHike #TamilNaduElections2021 — George (@VijayIsMyLife) April 6, 2021

#Thalapathy indirectly asking us to remember the hike of petrol and diesel prices 😂 🚴 — K𝝙RTHIK DP ❁ (@dp_karthik) April 6, 2021

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Ajith were among the other celebrities who showed up early on Tuesday to cast their votes amid much fanfare and media glare.