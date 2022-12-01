scorecardresearch
Vidyut Jammwal’s tightrope walking skills leave netizens in awe

The actor is known for his adventurous streak and is trained in the martial art form Kalaripayattu.

Vidyut Jammwal, tightrope walking skills, amazes netizens, adventure, action hero, stunts, viral, trending, Indian ExpressVidyut Jammwal was last seen in the film Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha.

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is known for his adventurous streak and loves performing stunts in his own films. The action star is trained in the martial art form Kalaripayattu and his zeal for trying new things is well known.

The actor recently shared a video on Instagram of himself trying tightrope walking. For the unversed, tightrope walking means walking along a thin rope or wire from great heights. While it may scare a lot of people who have a fear of heights, the actor showed how he practised the art to perfect it. From practising in a forest when the rope is just a few feet above the ground to walking along the rope at a great height in the mountains where he is using a harness, Jammwal showed his progress in the video.

The clip shows how far he has come with practice and it’s astonishing to see him walking along the rope like a trained professional. “I’ve realised to be SANE you have to be a bit CRAKK!!” he captioned the video.

Posted Wednesday, the video has received 1.7 million views so far. The clip left netizens in awe as they appreciated his talent.

“This Man is built different,” commented a user. “Real life Spiderman,” said another. “Superb sir very proud of you,” posted a third. Another netizen wrote, “You are a Masterpieces… Rare.”

“This man is created his own respectful world . I loved this.salute sir,” appreciated another.

Jammwal was last seen in the film Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha, which released in July. The film was a sequel to Khuda Haafiz that premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in August 2020.

