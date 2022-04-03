scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 03, 2022
Videos of kangaroos wandering in West Bengal stun netizens

The forest officials are wondering how the kangaroos, which are native to New Guinea and Australia, reached all the way to India.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 3, 2022 6:09:25 pm
Rescued kangaroos, kangaroos rescued in west Bengal, animal smuggling India, kangaroos animal smuggling, Indian ExpressThe three kangaroos are being sent for treatment.

Whenever people think of kangaroos, they associate them with countries like Australia and New Guinea. However, this weekend several videos began circulating online that showed kangaroos roaming on the roads of West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district.

The fact that these animals were thousands of miles away from their natural habitats stunned not just regular people but forest department officials as well.

On Saturday, forest officials told reporters that three kangaroos were rescued from different parts of the Siliguri town. The officials also said that they also found a dead baby kangaroo in what appears to be a case of animal smuggling.

A senior forest official said, “After being rescued, all three kangaroos were sent for treatment. We are surprised as to who brought these kangaroos here and how. We suspect these kangaroos were being smuggled to Nepal. But we are looking into the motive behind smuggling as well.”

These animals were spotted by many local residents who were passing through the area. In one such video, the kangaroos are seen inspecting the surroundings and trying to eat the grass growing at the roadside, as curious people try to record their videos. While sharing the video, many people wondered if the kangaroos fled from a zoo.

Responding to one such video, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan clarified that these kangaroos were not part of any zoo and are rescued by the authorities.

