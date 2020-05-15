‘Not Shimla or Srinagar, this is Delhi’: Video of hailstorm in the city leaves netizens excited and scared

The white cover of hail stones in streets of north Delhi got people excited and scared. (Source: rose_k01/ Twitter) The white cover of hail stones in streets of north Delhi got people excited and scared. (Source: rose_k01/ Twitter)

Days after dust storm and a mild earthquake hit Delhi-NCR, people in the region once again witnessed heavy showers bringing temperature down and providing relief in May. However, it was the rains that got everyone excited online. Along with strong winds and rains, hailstorm was also reported at isolated places, especially in North Delhi, and soon social media was set abuzz with pictures and videos. One particular clip from Kamla Nagar area is going viral with people comparing it with snowfalls in Shimla and even Switzerland!

Video of the popular Delhi street laden with hail stones resembling like thin layer of fresh snow got most excited. However, there were a few people who said thick hailstorm in mid-May is anything but “normal”.

Watch the video here:

This is not Srinagar or Shimla but Kamla Nagar in Delhi after hail & Rain today! 🌨🌩 #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/oGbZsg3mLZ — Rosy (@rose_k01) May 14, 2020

“Freak weather + pandemic + frequent earthquakes = #Delhi, these days,” commented one while sharing the viral clip, while another quipped, “Nature doing it’s best to keep the city entertained.”

Never knew Delhi roads could look like this. I am literally scared. https://t.co/3lTqQfP7Hv — Rashmi Singh (@rashmi89singh) May 15, 2020

Wow, snow in New Delhi! https://t.co/DvVSUz8bJj — Atul Subodh (@atulsubodh) May 14, 2020

Switzerland lag Raha bilkul Delhi …🥰🥰🥰🥰☺️ — anirudra ahlawat (@anirudradwived1) May 14, 2020

Delhi is turning into hill station destination slowly and steadily 😂 — IMMORTALS 🕉🇮🇳😷 (@Neauflame) May 14, 2020

Looks like nature is rejoicing the lockdown. — Meenakshi (@meenakshi_aj) May 14, 2020

This is too much, seems like Kufri in Simla. 😍🤩 — Suresh (@sureshtory) May 15, 2020

In several areas, duststorm was also witnessed and strong winds uprooted trees, damaging power lines and vehicles parked along the road. Delhi residents shared videos of rain water gushing into balconies and plumes of dust engulfing the streets on social media.

Check out some of the other videos doing rounds on Twitter.

Ole ole ole. Hail storm in Vaishali. pic.twitter.com/u4jqBHdlJ7 — Amit Tyagi (@hiambuj) May 14, 2020

Hailstorm un Delhi

It feels like i am in some hill station

It was scary 😐#Delhi #Hailstorm pic.twitter.com/fp9o6UNYZ4 — Ankit Prakash Ching (@arunankit46) May 14, 2020

First Covid-19 lockdown, 2nd Earthquake in Delhi, 3rd Thunderstorms in Delhi.

Now I am thinking, I want 2019 back🤣#DelhiWeather #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/6eZZbxf4uO — Deepika (@deepikagola) May 14, 2020

When there s a hailstorm in middle of May in Delhi. All my friends who are or have been from Delhi will understand this well… Craziest Summer I have ever seen !! .

.

.

.#Delhi #summers #delhisummer #hailstorm #weather #NewDelhi #delhiweather pic.twitter.com/3oSU6Bd6HH — Siddharth Jain (@Siddharth2902) May 14, 2020

The gusty winds and rains led to a significant drop in the mercury especially in North Delhi. The temperatures dropped by at least two notches elsewhere, IMD official said.

