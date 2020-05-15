Follow Us:
Friday, May 15, 2020
‘Not Shimla or Srinagar, this is Delhi’: Video of hailstorm in the city leaves netizens excited and scared

Video of the popular Delhi street laden with hail stones resembling like thin layer of fresh snow got most excited. However, there were a few people who said thick hailstorm in mid-May is anything but "normal".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 15, 2020 11:34:59 am
delhi weather, delhi rains, delhi hailstorm, delhi hail stones, delhi hail storm videos, delhi may hailstorm, viral news, delhi weather update, indian express The white cover of hail stones in streets of north Delhi got people excited and scared. (Source: rose_k01/ Twitter)

Days after dust storm and a mild earthquake hit Delhi-NCR, people in the region once again witnessed heavy showers bringing temperature down and providing relief in May. However, it was the rains that got everyone excited online. Along with strong winds and rains, hailstorm was also reported at isolated places, especially in North Delhi, and soon social media was set abuzz with pictures and videos. One particular clip from Kamla Nagar area is going viral with people comparing it with snowfalls in Shimla and even Switzerland!

Watch the video here:

“Freak weather + pandemic + frequent earthquakes = #Delhi, these days,” commented one while sharing the viral clip, while another quipped, “Nature doing it’s best to keep the city entertained.”

In several areas, duststorm was also witnessed and strong winds uprooted trees, damaging power lines and vehicles parked along the road. Delhi residents shared videos of rain water gushing into balconies and plumes of dust engulfing the streets on social media.

Check out some of the other videos doing rounds on Twitter.

The gusty winds and rains led to a significant drop in the mercury especially in North Delhi. The temperatures dropped by at least two notches elsewhere, IMD official said.

