Friday, September 25, 2020
FinCEN Files

Videos of a crowded Mumbai suburban train sparks debate on social distancing

One clip that's being widely shared on social media and WhatsApp shows mask-clad people struggling to board a crowded train.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 25, 2020 5:39:16 pm
Videos of the crowded trains left netizens divided.

A video of people crowding onto a suburban train in Mumbai prompted a debate on social media about social distancing, and resulted in authorities issuing a clarification on why the train was crowded.

A clip that’s being widely shared on social media and WhatsApp shows mask-clad people struggling to board a crowded train. Another video shows the inside of a compartment reserved for women that is full of passengers and has no scope for physical distancing among them.

Many on social media said that such crowding would only cause a greater spread of Covid-19 in the city, despite it being among the worst hit cities in the country.

Others highlighted that travelling in a vehicle is a privilege and work from home may not be applicable for all.

The official handle of the Western Railways responded to the clips saying they are from September 23. An official statement said that due to heavy rainfall in the city trains were cancelled which caused crowding on other operational trains.

Incessant overnight rain for almost 12 hours, followed by intermittent showers during the day, threw the city out of gear on Wednesday due to severe waterlogging that disrupted local train services and vehicular traffic. Mumbai’s suburbs received the season’s most intense showers, recording 286.4 mm rain between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, categorised as extremely heavy rainfall.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case tally rose to 12,82,963 on Thursday with addition of 19,164 cases, PTI reported. With 459 fatalities being reported during the day, the toll in the state reached 34,345.

