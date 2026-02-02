Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch

Amid the ongoing snow spell in Jammu and Kashmir, a stunning video of a family of snow leopards navigating their way up the Himalayas in Ladakh has captivated the Internet. Also known as the ghosts of the mountains, snow leopards are difficult to spot as they camouflage themselves well with the surroundings.

In the now-viral video, a snow leopard walks up in the snowy terrain, while two others follow the path. As the clip continues, one of them can be seen climbing through the rocky area and jumping off. Sharing the video, the official handle of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) wrote, “Spotting of the elusive Snow Leopard in the High Himalayas by Project Himank@BROindia—a powerful reminder that infrastructure development and nature conservation go hand in hand.”