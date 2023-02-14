This video shows how a simple domino effect can cause much havoc. Watch

The domino effect, simply explained as a chain reaction in which one simple move sets off a chain of identical steps, is one of the most fascinating things to witness. CCTV footage that captured one such domino effect in action is going viral.

The undated video, which appears to have been recorded inside a shopping mall, shows a man trying to put a golf bag on a tightly packed upper shelf. However, he fails to place the bag and a bunch of bags fall down.

All seems to be under control, but a few seconds later, a whole row of golf bags topples down one after the other as the man stands in shock with a hand on his face. Fortunately, the man suffers no injuries by the unexpected falling of golf bags.

This 21-second video was shared online by a Twitter user named Funnyman (@fun4laugh). It has so far gathered over two lakh views since being posted on Monday.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “There’s that moment there, fairly early on, where he realizes, “Oh, this is really happening and there’s nothing I can do about it” and just watches it unfold.” A Twitter user joked, “Damn you, Isaac Newton for inventing physics! ”.

Another person remarked, “This is my nightmare when I reach for $10,000 vintage guitar at the music shop.”