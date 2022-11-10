scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

‘Instant karma’: Video shows woman falling down from a bike while trying to kick another

The undated video shows a woman falling down from a bike after she tries kicking another bike rider.

‘You reap what you sow’ is a popular adage that has stood the test of time. Most recently, this adage was proven right once again in a viral video. The undated video shows a woman, who is a pillion rider on a bike, trying to kick another woman who was riding her bike parallelly. However, in this process of making the other bike rider fall, she loses her balance and falls on the road.

The undated video capturing this ironic moment was shared online by Twitter user Neharika Sharma (@neharikasharmaa) on Wednesday. The clip has so far gathered over 5.4 lakh views.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “what u sow, so u reap…..this video teaches a lesson that heaven and hell are present here…”. Another person remarked, “It’s called stupidity, instant karma when you don’t calculate your move n risk and then you fall pray to it…”.

Similar videos that capture the ‘instant karma’ moment have previously gone viral across social media. In October 2018, CCTV footage that showed a failed car break-in made news after the video showed how the brick that the thief threw at the car’s windowpane bounced back and hit him in the face instead. Before that in 2019, another lift footage, taken in China’s Chongqing City, showed a young boy getting stuck in an elevator minutes after he urinated inside a lift.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 04:09:38 pm
