Watch: This video shows why India does not need ‘robotic automation’

As the world is moving rapidly towards automation, in India many things are still done manually. A recent video shared by Erik Solheim, a former Norwegian diplomat, shows how many Indians complete their tasks with almost robotic precision and coordination.

In a 53-second video shared by Solheim, a group of men can be seen rapidly cutting and stacking cabbages. The undated video, which appears to have been shot at a wholesale vegetable market, shows the men filling a whole sack of cabbages in less than a minute.

While sharing the video, Solheim wrote, “This is why India doesn’t need robotic automation.….” So far, more than six lakh people have viewed the video.

Commenting on Solheim’s tweet, many people argued that introducing automation in a country like India, where there is no dearth of workers, will only result in unemployment.

Automation needs to be done where there is a need. Like high risk jobs, jobs which need a lot of accuracy etc. There is no point in automating everything. If everything is done by a machine, it means less jobs for people – > no income – > no purchasing power. No sales.

Making this point, a Twitter user wrote, “In a country where the human capital is high, the biggest challenge is to get them engaged so as to earn & live, otherwise they would take Robbery, Drugs etc. In such a country automation needs to be moderated. Macro Economics is important”.

Another person remarked, “Automation needs to be done where there is a need. Like high risk jobs, jobs which need a lot of accuracy etc. There is no point in automating everything. If everything is done by a machine, it means less jobs for people – > no income – > no purchasing power. No sales.”