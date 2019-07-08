Video shows people pulling out two-wheeler from manhole, BMC says ‘not from Mumbai’

While heavy rainfall in Mumbai today resulted in traffic jams across the city, a video of a two-wheeler being swallowed by an open manhole has left many furious. Tweeted on social media by @DhavalBheda, the clip shows a man pulling out the vehicle amid rainfall.

As the man struggles to take the vehicle out of the manhole, more people join him to help and eventually pull the vehicle out. The post has created quite a buzz on social media, with many slamming the Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) for their “unpreparedness”. However, the official Twitter handle of the civic body later clarified that the viral clip was not from Mumbai.

This video is not from Mumbai. We request all the citizens to please verify facts before circulating such content, which could lead to unnecessary panic #TweetResponsibly #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates https://t.co/4e1czakFYS — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2019

Though the post by @DhavalBheda has now been deleted, the video is available on other Twitter handles.

The heavy downpour in the city has been attributed to the cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat and Maharashtra. Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa and north Madhya Maharashtra regions, including Mumbai, this week.