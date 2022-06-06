‘Just so beautiful’: Delightful video shows peacock flying between balconies in Delhi

Sighting a peacock on a balcony can be a delightful surprise. A Delhi resident recently shared one such joyous moment when the beautiful bird perched on the railing of her balcony before flying to the next building. The short clip featuring the Indian blue peafowl’s movements has gone viral and netizens can’t stop themselves from gushing over it.

The blue and green hues in its plumage render a mesmerising effect as the majestic bird springs up from next to a bunch of lush green plants on the floor of the balcony to perch on the railings for a moment before offering us a quick glorious glimpse of its extended wingspan and flying away.

Watch the video here:

Digital creator Nidhi, who shared the clip, noted in the post’s caption that peacocks often visit her place in Delhi. “I have been living here for last 10 years. Every year during the end of May peacocks visit and stay in our neighbourhood till October!” she said. “What a rare sight to see a peacock in a city like Delhi. I’ve been seeing these for over a decade now. They’re beautiful, just so beautiful.”

The clip has amassed more than 6.6 million views and more than 6 lakh likes on Instagram so far. “This is very rare, they usually stay near greenery. Mango or neem tree,” a user commented.

In May this year, a stunning clip showing a white peacock flying down from a statue to a manicured green lawn in the gardens of Isola Bella, an island in Northern Italy, did the rounds on social media. Netizens were left amazed to watch the white peacock.

Before that, a heart-touching video showing a peacock refusing to bid adieu to its partner left internet users emotional. The bird was seen following two men who were carrying the carcass of its ‘long-time’ partner.