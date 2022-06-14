‘Star performance’: Video shows leopard striking poses

Videos featuring delightful moments of big cats in the wild impress netizens, especially wildlife conservationists and nature lovers, every time they emerge on social media. Often, many marvel at the way the big cats walk or move around.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sonal Goel has shared a clip showing a leopard walking and striking poses. In the clip, the big cat is seen walking near a tarred road and sitting for a while. It then stares ahead and sits on its hind legs with the other two in the air as if striking a pose. The undated video seems to have been captured from a parked vehicle.

ALSO READ | Leopard climbs up ladder from a well during rescue operation in Odisha. Watch video

“Star Performance Looks like for the Photoshoot,” Goel captioned the clip.

Watch the video here:

Star Performance 🤩 Looks like for the Photoshoot ☺️ (VC : SM ) pic.twitter.com/PqUSqwOh4j — Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) June 14, 2022

The 27-second clip shared on Tuesday has garnered more than 1,600 views within an hour. The leopard’s actions left netizens impressed and many came up with witty remarks. A user commented, “Must be the ‘Model’ of the jungle” and another user wrote, “‘She’ is so Photogenic…”

Looked like next he was going to kapaal bharti 😝 — maniacfromchd (@maniacfromchd) June 14, 2022

“She” is so Photogenic… — Dinesh 🇮🇳 (@DneshGoel) June 14, 2022

Must be the” Model “of the jungle 💕💕 — Ravi Menon🇮🇳 (@RaviMen48172263) June 14, 2022

In May this year, a clip showing a leopard curiously stepping toward a hidden camera and closely inspecting was widely shared on social media. After inspecting the camera, the leopard turned around and disappeared into the forest.

As per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, leopards are categorised as vulnerable. In places like Hong Kong and Singapore, they are regarded as locally extinct. However, due to decades of conservation efforts, the leopard population has spiked in India.