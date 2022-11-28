‘Another day in Gujarat’: Video shows how lions roam in fields as people watch them casually

Stumbling upon wild Asiatic lions is not supposed to be a nonchalant or relaxing experience but it appears to be so in the Gir National Park region.

On Sunday, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a video that showed two lions casually walking and lounging on what appeared to be a newly cultivated farm. A villager is also seen inspecting the lions from a close distance. Neither the lions charge at him, nor the man tries to raise an alarm.

While sharing this undated video, Nanda simply wrote, “Another day in Gujarat, India.” This video has gathered over 80,000 likes.

Another day in Gujarat,India. pic.twitter.com/QGeGTswN1X — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 27, 2022

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Seeing these lions running across the field is a good sign, as it indicates their growing population. However, the humans enforcement upon their land are worrying. For,the larger lion population among the larger human population cant coexist You have cut down on either of the one”.

Another person remarked, “It looks cute. But, there is cause for caution. There are no good lions or bad lions. There are only lions. Just as we don’t have good tigers and bad tigers. There is need to separate them from the human population to avoid conflict.”

In recent years conservation experts have argued that the population of Asiatic lions in Gir National Park have exceeded the park’s carrying capacity which prompts the lions to stray in human settlements. The experts also cautioned that the concentration of one species in a small area makes them vulnerable to infectious diseases like canine distemper.