Video shows elderly woman diving into Ganga, leaves netizens divided

Indian Police Service officer Dipanshu Kabra shared a clip showing an elderly woman diving from the Har Ki Pauri bridge into the Ganga in Haridwar and netizens are divided.

The short clip shows the woman holding the railing of the bridge and getting ready to dive. Without any hesitation, she dives instantly and manages to swim in the water.

The bureaucrat identified her as a 70-year-old woman. Kabra tweeted in Hindi, “Seeing the video, I was shocked at first but Dadiji turned out to be an expert swimmer. She is around 70 years old. The courage and enthusiasm with which she jumped from Har Ki Pauri bridge into the Ganges and went swimming is unbelievable.”

वीडियो देखकर मैं पहले तो चौंक गया पर दादीजी तो माहिर तैराक निकलीं. वे करीब 70 साल की हैं. जिस दिलेरी और उत्साह से उन्होंने हर की पौड़ी पुल से गंगा में छलांग लगाई और तैरते गयीं वह अविश्वसनीय है. वाकई उम्र आपको कभी भी कुछ भी करने से नहीं रोक सकती. pic.twitter.com/iC1Z9extwN — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) June 28, 2022

While some social media users praised her enthusiasm and courage, some others pointed out that the act is risky.

A user commented in Hindi, “Well it is amazing…but sir are you supporting this kind of risky fun…? If by mistake there was less water and stone there then… this video might have been viral as an accident.” Another user wrote, “Gud ..but risk🤔🤔.”

A third user wrote,” Really age can never stop you from doing anything.” Another comment read, “Omg….Age is just a number…. She proved it.”