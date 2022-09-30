‘Would you try this?’: Video shows chef serving butter chicken ice cream with spicy green chutney

There seems to be no end to the bizarre food experiments that are going viral on social media. Just when you thought you have seen it all, comes something so outlandish that makes you question how anybody could have thought of it. Some people are really fond of ice cream and butter chicken is also a favourite of many non-vegetarians. However, can you imagine mixing the two?

It may sound weird, but there is a place that is selling butter chicken ice cream. It is made from butter chicken puree and served with spicy green chutney. A food blogging page on Instagram called foodvoodindia posted the video on September 19 and it has received more than 1.86 lakh views.

In the comments, the page posted that this ice cream is available at Aloft Aerocity, a hotel in New Delhi. “Would you try this BUTTER CHICKEN ICE CREAM?” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Ummm no please,” commented an Instagram user. “This is amazing,” wrote another. “Was it spicy or what?” a user asked. The page commented that it was a “mix” along with laughing emojis. “Something very different,” another commented.

It seems nothing is out of bounds when it comes to bizarre food experiments and concoctions. Recently, a video from Bangladesh showed a street vendor making tea by adding dragon fruit extract into it. Then there are also strange food experiments like a gulab jamun burger or chocolate pakodas that make you question people’s tastebuds.