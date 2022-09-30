scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

‘Would you try this?’: Video shows chef serving butter chicken ice cream with spicy green chutney

Posted by a food blogging page on Instagram, a video of a New Delhi hotel’s culinary experiment is raking up the likes.

Butter chicken ice cream, ice cream, bizarre food experiment, bizarre food trends, weird foods, food bloggers, Delhi, Aloft Aerocity, New Delhi hotel, spicy, viral, trendingThe butter chicken ice cream is being served at a New Delhi hotel.

There seems to be no end to the bizarre food experiments that are going viral on social media. Just when you thought you have seen it all, comes something so outlandish that makes you question how anybody could have thought of it. Some people are really fond of ice cream and butter chicken is also a favourite of many non-vegetarians. However, can you imagine mixing the two?

It may sound weird, but there is a place that is selling butter chicken ice cream. It is made from butter chicken puree and served with spicy green chutney. A food blogging page on Instagram called foodvoodindia posted the video on September 19 and it has received more than 1.86 lakh views.

Also Read |‘What did I just see?’: Dragon fruit chai from Bangladesh is the latest bizarre food experiment

In the comments, the page posted that this ice cream is available at Aloft Aerocity, a hotel in New Delhi. “Would you try this BUTTER CHICKEN ICE CREAM?” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Ummm no please,” commented an Instagram user. “This is amazing,” wrote another. “Was it spicy or what?” a user asked. The page commented that it was a “mix” along with laughing emojis. “Something very different,” another commented.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?Premium
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting LeicesterPremium
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting Leicester

It seems nothing is out of bounds when it comes to bizarre food experiments and concoctions. Recently, a video from Bangladesh showed a street vendor making tea by adding dragon fruit extract into it. Then there are also strange food experiments like a gulab jamun burger or chocolate pakodas that make you question people’s tastebuds.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 11:54:08 am
Next Story

Ludhiana: Woman dies of gunshot injury; constable, 2 others booked for murder

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement