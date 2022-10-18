Watch: Hair-raising video shows a large python slithering on staircase

A hair-raising video, being widely circulated online, shows a python slowly but steadily climbing up a staircase. The undated video was shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer on October 17.

While sharing the video, Nanda wrote, “To go up, One doesn’t need a staircase every time ”. So far this video gathered over 40,000 likes. It is unclear when and where the video was taken.

To go up,

One doesn’t need a staircase every time ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/UIix7uby89 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 17, 2022

That’s called the serpentine way — PraveeN RainA (@raina_pravin) October 17, 2022

Hope it was rescued and not killed. — Abhinav Sharma (@findabhinav) October 17, 2022

They also started living in flats it seems… — kaamyaab (@kaamyaab5) October 18, 2022

Imagining myself taking this video and suddenly feeling a movement under my legs – “can you please move aside sir, I need to catch up with my friend above..” — ALEX (@alexkoko021) October 17, 2022

I can only imagine the courage of the guy who shot the video !! — Prasanta Behera (@areheb129) October 17, 2022

They freaking can climb anywhere even the tallest tree imagine running down the stairs and you find this my heart would explode — KAJAL KAUR KHATRI (@KhatriKaur) October 17, 2022

People expressed their awe at the unlikely presence of the python in a building. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “They freaking can climb anywhere even the tallest tree imagine running down the stairs and you find this my heart would explode”. Another person remarked, “Imagine the situation in the location and the courage of videographer.”

This is not the first time this week that a video of a python has gone viral. On Monday, Nanda shared a video that showed an 80 kg python stuck inside a school bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli.

After villagers informed officials of the forest department about the python Sunday, they immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the reptile. According to reports, the 11-foot-long python was released into the wild after an hour-long operation.

With increased urbanisation and reduction in forested land, more and more wild animals such as elephants, leopards, and pythons are frequently being spotted in human settlements.