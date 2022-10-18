scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Watch: Hair-raising video shows a large python slithering on staircase

The undated video of the python was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda.

A hair-raising video, being widely circulated online, shows a python slowly but steadily climbing up a staircase. The undated video was shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer on October 17.

While sharing the video, Nanda wrote, “To go up, One doesn’t need a staircase every time ”. So far this video gathered over 40,000 likes. It is unclear when and where the video was taken.

People expressed their awe at the unlikely presence of the python in a building. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “They freaking can climb anywhere even the tallest tree imagine running down the stairs and you find this my heart would explode”. Another person remarked, “Imagine the situation in the location and the courage of videographer.”

ALSO READ |‘So beautiful’: Snake breeder hugs python, says it makes for an amazing pet

This is not the first time this week that a video of a python has gone viral. On Monday, Nanda shared a video that showed an 80 kg python stuck inside a school bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli.

After villagers informed officials of the forest department about the python Sunday, they immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the reptile. According to reports, the 11-foot-long python was released into the wild after an hour-long operation.

With increased urbanisation and reduction in forested land, more and more wild animals such as elephants, leopards, and pythons are frequently being spotted in human settlements.

