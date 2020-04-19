‘Great family affair’: Video showing tigers relaxing in middle of road in MP goes viral

Since being shared online, the video has garnered several likes and comments. Since being shared online, the video has garnered several likes and comments.

While recently several pictures of a pride of lions taking a nap in the middle of a road in South Africa had gone viral on social media, a video of a group of tigers relaxing in the middle of the road at Satpura forest in Madhya Pradesh has left wildlife enthusiasts delighted.

The undated video, which was shared by forest officer Ravindra Mani Tripathi, shows two tigers sitting on the middle of the road while two others take a leisurely stroll. “Great family affair. Tiger sighted roadside in Satapuda forests of MP,” wrote Tripathi while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

After Pech, Panna, Tadoba and Dudhwa here goes a worth watching video from Satpura Forests MP as shared by @ravindramtripa1.

Such frequent sightings of 4 or more tigers were not so usual a decade back. #conservation pic.twitter.com/ukofC6cRmy — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) April 16, 2020

Since being shared online, the video was shared by many, including Indian Forest officer Ramesh Pandey. “After Pech, Panna, Tadoba and Dudhwa here goes a worth watching video from Satpura Forests MP. Such frequent sightings of 4 or more tigers were not so usual a decade back,” Pandey tweeted.

Wow, what a site, the original inhabitants of Earth are wondering without getting distracted by the second inhabitants, homosapiens. Remember, we are not necessary for the mother Earth — Kiran Vyas (@KiranVy50608101) April 18, 2020

I think it would be worthy to go for safaari just after the lockdown 😍 — Meenakshi Agrawal (@Meenakshi1492) April 16, 2020

Thanks for the wonderful share. Expecting many more such shares from you in the future :-) — Supradip Sen (@Nupur_59) April 17, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd