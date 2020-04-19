Follow Us:
Sunday, April 19, 2020
‘Great family affair’: Video showing tigers relaxing in middle of road in MP goes viral

The undated video, which was shared by forest officer Ravindra Mani Tripathi, shows two tigers sitting on the middle of the road while two others take a leisurely stroll.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 19, 2020 9:40:34 pm
lockdown, tigers Satpura Forests MP, tigers in national park, viral video, park viral video Since being shared online, the video has garnered several likes and comments.

While recently several pictures of a pride of lions taking a nap in the middle of a road in South Africa had gone viral on social media, a video of a group of tigers relaxing in the middle of the road at Satpura forest in Madhya Pradesh has left wildlife enthusiasts delighted.

The undated video, which was shared by forest officer Ravindra Mani Tripathi, shows two tigers sitting on the middle of the road while two others take a leisurely stroll. “Great family affair. Tiger sighted roadside in Satapuda forests of MP,” wrote Tripathi while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video was shared by many, including Indian Forest officer Ramesh Pandey. “After Pech, Panna, Tadoba and Dudhwa here goes a worth watching video from Satpura Forests MP. Such frequent sightings of 4 or more tigers were not so usual a decade back,” Pandey tweeted.

