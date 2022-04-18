scorecardresearch
Monday, April 18, 2022
Homeward Bound: Old video showing tiger being released into the wild goes viral

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the clip on Sunday and netizens were quick to draw parallels with the movie ‘Life of Pi', which is based on Yann Martel’s prize-winning novel.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 18, 2022 6:48:22 pm
tiger jumps into water, tiger runs into wilderness, Life of Pi, reminds of Life of Pi, indian expressWhile people are heard shouting, the beast swims across the water body swiftly.

Being held in captivity is perhaps one of the most excruciating experiences that any creature might go through, so it is no wonder that videos showing animals being released into the wild have never failed to capture hearts online.

One such old clip, which has now managed to go viral, shows a mighty tiger taking a giant leap into a water body and running off into the wilderness of the Sundarbans.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on Sunday and netizens were quick to draw parallels with the movie ‘Life of Pi’, which is based on Yann Martel’s prize-winning novel.

At the beginning of the 1:49-minute clip, the tiger is heard growling inside a boat. Seconds later, the big cat takes a giant leap and plunges into the water. While people are heard shouting, the beast swims across the water body swiftly. Within moments, the tiger reaches land and escapes into the lush green wilderness beyond.

Watch the video here:

See reactions:

The clip has already garnered more than 9.93 lakh views on Twitter. Most netizens shared their amazement at the tiger’s action. “It seems Life of Pi’s last tiger scene was inspired from this video..tiger didn’t look back..he entered into his World,” commented a user.

A similar video, which showed a leopard being released into a forest in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, had gone viral in March this year. The video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey on Twitter showed a man releasing the animal from a truck parked on a river bed and the big cat instantly jumping away to freedom. Within seconds, it crossed a shallow water body and escaped into the wilderness.

Earlier this year, Kaswan had shared another video of the rescue and release of a Himalayan black bear, winning hearts online. The clip showed the bear leaping out of a cage and sprinting towards the forest cover.

