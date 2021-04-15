scorecardresearch
Video shows plight of national boxer who is driving an auto to survive, triggers debate online

Abid Khan is a trained professional boxer and even coached army boxing teams for five years. He has been forced to drive an auto to make both ends meet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 15, 2021 2:50:37 pm
Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens.

A heartbreaking video of a national boxer and qualified coach driving an auto to earn a living has triggered a debate among netizens with many discussing the plight of sportsmen in India. The 17-minute clip, which was shared by YouTube channel Sports Gaon, features former North India boxing champion Abid Khan, who is a trained professional and even coached army boxing teams for five years. A student of the National Institute of Sports, Patiala in 1988-89, Khan also represented Panjab University.

However, due to certain circumstances and financial issues, he was unable to continue and began driving an auto and unloading grain sacks in the market in order to sustain. In the clip, Khan shares how he continued to struggle to find a decent job despite his background in sports.

Watch the video here:

Though being a national boxer, the father of two sons, Khan discouraged his children from joining sports after seeing his own state. Coming from a humble background, Khan hopes to get back to coaching but is unable to do so due to lack of finances.

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens. While many are disappointed to see a national boxer in such a state, others came forward to help our Khan.

