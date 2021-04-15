Video shows plight of national boxer who is driving an auto to survive, triggers debate online

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens.

A heartbreaking video of a national boxer and qualified coach driving an auto to earn a living has triggered a debate among netizens with many discussing the plight of sportsmen in India. The 17-minute clip, which was shared by YouTube channel Sports Gaon, features former North India boxing champion Abid Khan, who is a trained professional and even coached army boxing teams for five years. A student of the National Institute of Sports, Patiala in 1988-89, Khan also represented Panjab University.

However, due to certain circumstances and financial issues, he was unable to continue and began driving an auto and unloading grain sacks in the market in order to sustain. In the clip, Khan shares how he continued to struggle to find a decent job despite his background in sports.

Though being a national boxer, the father of two sons, Khan discouraged his children from joining sports after seeing his own state. Coming from a humble background, Khan hopes to get back to coaching but is unable to do so due to lack of finances.

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens. While many are disappointed to see a national boxer in such a state, others came forward to help our Khan.

Many reforms needed, in every field. Sports ofcourse, cinema (old artists), literature /kavi’s of national repute. States n centre should frame policy to identify them & support. — Anurag Singhai, (BE,MBA(Fin),PGDERA,PGDPM) (@AnuragSinghai9) April 14, 2021

Thanks to you for uploading this story of an National boxer..

It is so sad to see him struggling to survive.

I hope the concerned authorities will utilize his services and we get to see him as coach soon not a Auto driver. — Suhail Saleem Mir (@MirSuhailssm) April 15, 2021

You will find several national level hockey players from Jharkhand going through similar situations. — Roshan Singh (@roshansingh) April 14, 2021

This is so heartbreaking 😭. Instead of nurturing and caring for such talent it’s getting wasted! Great work recording this video, hopefully the powers to be can do something for Mr Khan and his boxing talent. — Karan Gavali (@karan6885) April 14, 2021

That’s disheartening. His movement is so clean and crisp, still. — Bhavesh (@BhaveshPurohit_) April 14, 2021