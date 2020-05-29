Watch: Passengers on special train headed to Mizoram hand food to Assam flood victims

The sweet gesture moved many people online. (Source: Emanuel Ralte/ Facebook) The sweet gesture moved many people online. (Source: Emanuel Ralte/ Facebook)

A video that’s being widely shared on social media shows passengers aboard a special train to Mizoram giving away their food to victims of floods in Assam who are staying near rail tracks. The video is being widely shared on social media and even Mizoram’s Chief Minister shared it on Twitter.

The passengers aboard the train were stranded in Bengaluru themselves during the nationwide lockdown and the train was one of the many special trains arranged by Indian Railways to transport people to their home states. The generosity of these passengers despite a limited supply of food for such trains, has earned praise from many. The people affected by the floods were staying closer to the tracks since it’s more elevated.

Facebook user Emanuel Ralte, who shared the video on Facebook, wrote, “Our Mizo brothers, on their way from Bangalore help victims of Assam floods with little food they had with them.”

In the viral clip, an unidentified person can be heard lamenting about the flood affected persons’ condition and saying, “I feel so fortunate to help them.”

Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that the video made his day and quoted a line from the Bible that he was reminded of.

The following viral WhatsApp video is all about stranded Mizos on their way from Bangalore sharing their eatables along the railway track for flood affected people on their way to #Mizoram and, it just made my day! Romans 13:8

Owe no man any thing, but to love one another.#Love pic.twitter.com/0ZqB4d0DBr — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) May 28, 2020

People on social media also praised the gesture by the train’s passengers.

A small act of love, a great example of living in a troubled world! — Kam Ngaihte (@Vangngaih) May 29, 2020

I praised them for their standards of humanity ❤️ — Zoe Hmar (@ZothansangiHmar) May 28, 2020

This is why we love Mizoram… Generosity never goes down, whether it is of religion or of castes, humanity is appreciated — Jeff_Syn (Debbarma) (@JeffSyn) May 28, 2020

Kindness is Godliness — FauziHaiHum (@saakltippa) May 28, 2020

People of ne knows what the hunger is… And dats why we always try to help — bedanta (@Bedantabarpeta) May 28, 2020

Let the good done by these wonderfull people be a blessing and a strength for the world 🙏🏻 — Damitre (@Damitre14) May 28, 2020

Big Hearted Stuff.. Vow !! … Loved it… ❤️❤️ — JAY NARAYAN PATNAIK (@jaynarayanp) May 28, 2020

Salute to this act of humanity, thank you guys love u for this — Hresun (@hresun) May 29, 2020

Those who have nothing, are giving away so much. You can whip dalgona coffee and bake banana bread all you want. Just do something for those who have nothing. https://t.co/Ef2yde8Soi https://t.co/S75W3RT2Jg — Shievani Upadhyay (@ShievaniU) May 29, 2020

The Mizo migrant workers on their way to home sharing food with flood affected people along the track. APRECIATE their generosity. https://t.co/AbVjxzFdIx — 98??6???7? (@vinaybnath) May 29, 2020

The only way to get through this phase is “together” https://t.co/sNV763F3bt — Lenio Krichena (@LenioKrichena) May 28, 2020

👍👍humanitarian is the only work that can bring you peace. Thanks to all person who share eatables item to the flood victim…see the children and their smile its blessed. https://t.co/oJz30G7CEH — Arun Pertin (@ArunPertin30) May 28, 2020

This just goes to show that even when faced with difficulty of our own, we still have room in our heart to help people who are less fortunate. Big love #bangaloremizo#mizoram#assamflood#stranded https://t.co/bCeSvdHkUv — John H Tluangtea (@johnhtluangtea) May 28, 2020

