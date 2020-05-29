Follow Us:
Friday, May 29, 2020
COVID19

Watch: Passengers on special train headed to Mizoram hand food to Assam flood victims

Facebook user Emanuel Ralte, who shared the video on Facebook, wrote, "Our Mizo brothers, on their way from Bangalore help victims of Assam floods with little food they had with them."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 29, 2020 1:46:20 pm
assam flood, shramik train, mizo people back from bangalore, mizoram sharmik trains, passengers give away food flood victims, Mizoram news, north east news, good news, indian express The sweet gesture moved many people online. (Source: Emanuel Ralte/ Facebook)

A video that’s being widely shared on social media shows passengers aboard a special train to Mizoram giving away their food to victims of floods in Assam who are staying near rail tracks. The video is being widely shared on social media and even Mizoram’s Chief Minister shared it on Twitter.

The passengers aboard the train were stranded in Bengaluru themselves during the nationwide lockdown and the train was one of the many special trains arranged by Indian Railways to transport people to their home states. The generosity of these passengers despite a limited supply of food for such trains, has earned praise from many. The people affected by the floods were staying closer to the tracks since it’s more elevated.

Facebook user Emanuel Ralte, who shared the video on Facebook, wrote, “Our Mizo brothers, on their way from Bangalore help victims of Assam floods with little food they had with them.”

In the viral clip, an unidentified person can be heard lamenting about the flood affected persons’ condition and saying, “I feel so fortunate to help them.”

Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that the video made his day and quoted a line from the Bible that he was reminded of.

People on social media also praised the gesture by the train’s passengers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 29: Latest News

Advertisement