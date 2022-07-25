scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

‘What will you call this tax’: Video showing elephants being fed sugarcane goes viral

Kaswan added a word of caution in the comments section as he urged people not to feed wild animals.

New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 10:20:34 am
elephants eating sugarcane from lorry, elephants eating sugarcane, elephants video, sugarcane, indian expressThe wild animals gaining their share of food from a truck transporting sugarcane have intrigued netizens.

Videos revealing human-animal conflict often surface online and trigger discussions. This time, a clip showing an elephant and a calf being fed sugarcane from a truck has gone viral. The wild animals gaining their share of food from a truck transporting sugarcane have intrigued netizens.

ALSO READ |Watch: Elephant prompts man to step out of its way by kicking up dirt towards him

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared the clip showing the elephant and the calf in front of a truck carrying sugarcane. As a man throws sugarcane bundles on the other side of the road, the elephants cross over and start eating them. Few cars can also be seen in the opposite direction.

The 29-second clip has garnered more than 1.2 million views on Twitter.

Kaswan added a word of caution in the comments section as he urged people not to feed wild animals. “Msg I want to convey. Lovely as it may look but never feed wild animals. Sympathy based conservation is enemy of wildlife. They get used to easy & spicy food. As a result roam around roads & outside their habitat. Good number of accidents happen this way. Let them stay wild,” wrote Kaswan.

The clip captioned “What will you call this tax” has prompted netizens to come up with quirky replies. “Food belonging to elephants being taken away by humans who leaves just a bit for them. Yes it’s tax,” commented a user. Another user commented, “Sugarcane tax. Give us sugarcane and we will let you go.”

In 2020, a clip showing two elephants nicking sugarcane from a truck which halted on a busy street had gone viral. The clip was captured in Thailand and the “party on wheels” had triggered laughter online.

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Authorities: 7 hurt in shooting at Los Angeles park

Authorities: 7 hurt in shooting at Los Angeles park

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Lulu Namaz Row

All seven seen in video arrested, says Police

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement