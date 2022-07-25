‘What will you call this tax’: Video showing elephants being fed sugarcane goes viral

July 25, 2022 10:20:34 am
Videos revealing human-animal conflict often surface online and trigger discussions. This time, a clip showing an elephant and a calf being fed sugarcane from a truck has gone viral. The wild animals gaining their share of food from a truck transporting sugarcane have intrigued netizens.
What will you call this tax. pic.twitter.com/ypijxlSY5t
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 24, 2022
Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared the clip showing the elephant and the calf in front of a truck carrying sugarcane. As a man throws sugarcane bundles on the other side of the road, the elephants cross over and start eating them. Few cars can also be seen in the opposite direction.
The 29-second clip has garnered more than 1.2 million views on Twitter.
Kaswan added a word of caution in the comments section as he urged people not to feed wild animals. “Msg I want to convey. Lovely as it may look but never feed wild animals. Sympathy based conservation is enemy of wildlife. They get used to easy & spicy food. As a result roam around roads & outside their habitat. Good number of accidents happen this way. Let them stay wild,” wrote Kaswan.
The clip captioned “What will you call this tax” has prompted netizens to come up with quirky replies. “Food belonging to elephants being taken away by humans who leaves just a bit for them. Yes it’s tax,” commented a user. Another user commented, “Sugarcane tax. Give us sugarcane and we will let you go.”
Msg I want to convey.
Lovely as it may look but never feed wild animals. Sympathy based conservation is enemy of wildlife.
They get used to easy & spicy food. As a result roam around roads & outside their habitat. Good number of accidents happen this way.
Let them stay wild.
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 24, 2022
Food belonging to elephants being taken away by humans who leaves just a bit for them. Yes it’s tax.
— Mohit (@theMohitSapra) July 24, 2022
This is Toll Tax by the owners of the Land.
— WildLense® Eco Foundation 🇮🇳 (@WildLense_India) July 24, 2022
Sugarcane tax. Give us sugarcane and we will let you go😅😅
— Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) July 24, 2022
This not TAX.
This penalty for plowing the road thru’ their homes.
— சிகெ | സികെ | ck (@ckkumar) July 24, 2022
Not a good tax !! Feeding them can be a reason for human-animal conflicts….
— Prasun Bowade 🐅🐆🐘🦏 (@prasun004) July 24, 2022
Jungle Toll tax 🤣
— Nitin Sangwan (@nitinsangwan) July 24, 2022
In 2020, a clip showing two elephants nicking sugarcane from a truck which halted on a busy street had gone viral. The clip was captured in Thailand and the “party on wheels” had triggered laughter online.
