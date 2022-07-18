Video showing a bull being rescued from the top of building surfaces online

A video showing a bull being lowered from the top of a building has surfaced online. The clip shows the bull tied to ropes being lowered to the ground slowly with the help of a crane as people standing on top of the building are seen watching the rescue operation.

Watch the video here:



According to Hamara Samachar, the rescue operation continued for four hours and the bull was brought to the ground safely.

Videos showing animals being rescued from dangerous situations often grab attention online. In June this year, a clip showing an elephant being rescued from a ditch in the Hulu village of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh was shared widely on social media.

The pachyderm was pulled out of the water-filled ditch with an excavator. The ditch seemed to be enlarged and the elephant was pushed from behind with the excavator’s bucket as it tried to climb up.

Before that, forest department officers were praised online for rescuing an elephant calf from a ditch early on June 7. After a strenuous effort for hours, the elephant calf was pulled out and guided back to its herd. A Twitter user compared forest department officers to Mowgli—the character in Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book.