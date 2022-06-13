‘If you haven’t seen a tiger herd, here it is’: Video featuring 6 big cats delights netizens

Delighting environmentalists and conservationists, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has shared a clip showing six tigers crossing a mud road inside a forest. The short clip shows the group of tigers crossing the mud road one after the other. While tourists sitting in cars are seen watching them, a tiger heads towards a vehicle but returns shortly.

“If you haven’t seen a tiger herd, here it is. Remarkable here to note is, a tigress usually have a litter of 2 to 4 only. Five is unusual and survival of all the cubs is rare. Indicating a high density of prey animals in the habitat & little human influence on it,” Nanda tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Netizens were amazed to watch the clip. A user wrote, “Amazing… Feeling happy to see they are living in their way.. Human kind is changing and allowing them to live untouched.. I love India and salute every IFS who protects them..”

Another user commented, “It is a feast to the eyes!” A third user commented, ” 6 majestic tigers – unbelievable lucky. Savour this. Probably the best of the year.”

More important is ‘Less Human Interference’! Good sign, God bless! — manjumaha (@Manjunath_Maha) June 13, 2022

Amazing.. Feeling happy to see they are living in their way.. Human kind is changing and allowing them to live untouched.. I love India and salute every IFS who protects them.. — Vijay Rajyashree (@VRajyashree) June 13, 2022

But this scene is god for a nature photographer! — Kishore (@ManglaniKisore) June 12, 2022

It is a feast to the eyes! — Vishwas Acharya (विश्वास आचार्यः, ವಿಶ್ವಾಸ ಆಚಾರ್ಯ ) (@VishwasAcharyaN) June 12, 2022

The number of tigers declined during the beginning of the 20th century in India and in 1972 tiger population was less than 1500. In a bid to preserve the tiger population, ‘Project Tiger’ was launched by the Indian government in 1973, banning their hunting. From nine tiger reserves in 1973, India now has around 50 tiger reserves covering an estimated area of 40000 sq. kms. Tiger population is expected to be double by this year, V P Singh Badnore, former Governor of Punjab and conservationist had told indianexpress.com.