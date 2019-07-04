Video: Rajyavardhan Rathore impresses the internet with cool coin trick

Olympic silver medalist and BJP MP, Rajyavardhan Rathore, had kickstarted the fitness challenge on social media when he was sports minister. He’s impressed everyone on the internet with a coin trick that only those with fast hands can perform.

Advertising

On Instagram, he posted a video in which he puts three coins on the back of his hand. He then tosses them up and catches each separately, preventing all of them from falling.

“Don’t let it touch the ground!” he wrote while sharing the video. The Olympian-turned-MP said that it was a trick he used to do during his “shooting days for building hand and eye coordination.”

Many were impressed by the trick and praised him.

Advertising

“Superb sir! You always come up with something innovative and challenging,” wrote one user. Actor Vivek Oberoi said he was impressed by his reflexes compared it to “‘Matrix’ level”.

“Wow! That’s like ‘matrix’ level reflexes! Love the reaction with the flex in the end 💪 Showed it to my kids, now there are coins falling everywhere lol! Will definitely try my “hand” at it too,” Oberoi wrote.