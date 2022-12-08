This video of women masterfully loading leaf bundles onto a moving train has netizens impressed

Many tasks listed as manual labour are unfairly deemed as ‘unskilled labour’. However, a video of women masterfully loading a bunch of leaf bundles on a moving train challenges this perception.

The undated video shows a group of women waiting at a railway platform and just as the train arrives at the platform, they start throwing the bundles inside its coaches. Interestingly, they pace their movements in such a way that all bundles are loaded into the same coach. After the train stops, they all quickly load the rest of the bundles. It appears that their fast-paced actions were to maximise the brief stoppage time at the station.

ALSO READ | Indian Railways’ post on women porters at stations sparks debate on social media

This undated video was posted online by an Indian Railway bureaucrat Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) Wednesday. While sharing the clip, Rupanagudi wrote, “Perfect case study of time management! Video courtesy, @Bharathgyan ! #timemanagement”.

His tweet prompted others to recall similar scenes they saw at railway stations around the country. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “I saw something like this in a RS in Andhra.Women with assorted goods(large baskets) were standing in a group chitchatting loudly, unhurriedly.. Suddenly, the train entered & how! This group was so quick on their feet that in a flash they got in with the goods & away!”.

Another person said, “If there is one thing Mumbaikars can teach the world it is “How to improve process efficiency” in everything; be it the people travelling in public transportation or dabbawalas or the street vendors … when everything in the city is fast paced, you have to work around it ”.