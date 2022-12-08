scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

This video of women masterfully loading leaf bundles onto a moving train has netizens impressed

It appears that the women routinely load the leaf bundles onto the train.

Many tasks listed as manual labour are unfairly deemed as ‘unskilled labour’. However, a video of women masterfully loading a bunch of leaf bundles on a moving train challenges this perception.

The undated video shows a group of women waiting at a railway platform and just as the train arrives at the platform, they start throwing the bundles inside its coaches. Interestingly, they pace their movements in such a way that all bundles are loaded into the same coach. After the train stops, they all quickly load the rest of the bundles. It appears that their fast-paced actions were to maximise the brief stoppage time at the station.

ALSO READ |Indian Railways’ post on women porters at stations sparks debate on social media

This undated video was posted online by an Indian Railway bureaucrat Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) Wednesday. While sharing the clip, Rupanagudi wrote, “Perfect case study of time management! Video courtesy, @Bharathgyan ! #timemanagement”.

His tweet prompted others to recall similar scenes they saw at railway stations around the country. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “I saw something like this in a RS in Andhra.Women with assorted goods(large baskets) were standing in a group chitchatting loudly, unhurriedly.. Suddenly, the train entered & how! This group was so quick on their feet that in a flash they got in with the goods & away!”.

Another person said, “If there is one thing Mumbaikars can teach the world it is “How to improve process efficiency” in everything; be it the people travelling in public transportation or dabbawalas or the street vendors … when everything in the city is fast paced, you have to work around it ”.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 01:59:35 pm
