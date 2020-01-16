Video of two male tigers fighting goes viral, tourists who recorded it criticised

The roaring calls of the two tigers echoing in the forest blew people’s minds online. The roaring calls of the two tigers echoing in the forest blew people’s minds online.

A video of two adult tigers fighting over territory is going viral on social media, but the tourists who were in the vehicle from which it was recorded are being criticised for their inability to keep quiet.

The undated video that captures a fight between the two tigers in Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh was caught on camera near the Karmazari gate. Shared first on YouTube, the clip quickly went viral on social media.

The viral videos shows the two animals roaring and hitting each while at least three vehicles filled with tourists look on. Although it’s not clear who won, a guide is heard identifying both animals as male and said one of them was called Yuvraj.

However, many on social media also criticised the tourists who were in the vehicle for their inability to maintain silence even while witnessing the unique sight. They also said people should have kept their distance and not disturbed them with their constant chatter.

In presence of noise making humans such scenes are eyesores and quite disappointing. Tiger is a solitary animal and lives a secretive life. In case of courtships, huntings, sitting on kills, infightings or a mother’s with cubs, such unruly interference of humans must be avoided. https://t.co/gMZwMsR4MM — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) January 15, 2020

Nothing less of Majestic! Scared and awestruck at the same time!! https://t.co/2jJCuE6raY — Vishal Singh (@singvis) January 15, 2020

Wow. That Roar is enough is shake you from the inside. https://t.co/BAwyP0wCvK — Kabira (@SecularTrainee) January 14, 2020

It also shows the kind of “tourists” these forests are receiving, they can’t keep their mouth shut… Pathetic !! Forest guides and drivers shud be trained so they can ensure no one makes noise in others house… — आलोक झंवर (@alok_jhanwar) January 15, 2020

The jeeps should have further backed-off. This could have easily resulted in a tragedy. If possible please train the jeep drivers. — Rustic Soldier (@1rusticsoldier) January 15, 2020

The tigers are so exciting to watch But I’ve never been able to figure out why people just can’t stop chattering mindlessly even when they see a once-in-a-lifetime scene in front of them. — Tholaha (@Tholaha1) January 14, 2020

Why every video is marred by stupid noise from background, these people will never learn. Hearing capacity of wild animals are very advanced , nuisance people create by unwanted noise will wreck havoc someday. — ravi@ce (@ravishankar966) January 14, 2020

Scene of a lifetime!! But those pathetic Indian tourists kept on talking rather than enjoying this mesmerizing encounter 😠 — মানবেন্দ্র (@AnondoMoth) January 14, 2020

Wow, they are so lucky 😭😭😭 — Agnostic Front_Exploring (@AKhatri25) January 14, 2020

This is Awesome. The roar is spine chilling — Ramkumar (@ditturam) January 15, 2020

Wowwwwwwwwwwww fight of two royals — R🥳eshmi (रेशमी) (@SupportModii) January 15, 2020

Wow! Epic! The echo of the roar among the trees👌 — Husain Yatnatti (@husainyatnatti) January 14, 2020

Great video. This is once in a lifetime opportunity and the people who recorded the video are clueless and ‘disrespectful’ towards what they have witnessed. Can’t they just keep calm? — Himanshu Bhoyar (@BhoyarHimanshu) January 14, 2020

Goshhhh! Those roars! Best thing I have seen all day. Wonder who won! :D — TheLannister (@Sojwal_) January 14, 2020

