Watch: This video of two deer boxing reminds netizens of kangaroos

One would like to believe that deer are passive creatures who rarely get in a fight with other animals. However, a video that is going viral across the internet shows deer too are capable of indulging in violent altercations.

The undated video shows two deer standing on their hind legs and using their sharp hooves on their front legs to attack each other. After a few seconds, one of the deer purportedly admits defeat and flees away from the fight.

The video capturing this scene was shot against a scenic landscape of a meadow surrounded by green mountains. It was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Monday.

Commenting on the video, many people noted how it appears that the deer were boxing. Some netizens also mentioned the similarity between the fighting deer and kangaroos, who often engage in a “boxing match”.

Making this point, a Twitter user wrote, “Looks like a Kangaroo was their trianer :)”. Another person wrote, “In the process of evolution to become Kangaroos!”.

Deer boxing pic.twitter.com/15pzsmGPGd — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 19, 2022

In the process of evolution to become Kangaroos! — Madhusmit Pati (@madhusmit_pati) September 20, 2022

A fantastic video. Many thanks. A grudge fight apparently — Sunil Gupta (@SunilGu11135847) September 20, 2022

Looks like a Kangaroo was their trianer :) — venkatesh (@halsurvenka) September 20, 2022

Despite their peaceful demeanour, deer are highly intuitive and agile animals. In January, a jaw-dropping video that showed a deer leaping as high as the height of a man as it attempted to “cross the road” went viral. In March, another video made the news that showed a deer that remained unfazed even as a cheetah stood inches away from it while being separated by a wired barrier.