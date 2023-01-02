This video of tourists leaning to the edge of the world’s tallest waterfall is both scary and exhilarating

In the world of adventure tourism, no task seems impossible—from rafting in a raging river or climbing steep rocks. One such adventure tourism offering includes stepping close to the edge of Victoria Falls, one of the tallest in the world, in Zambia.

This is made possible when the flow of the Zambezi river is slow and people are able to access Devil’s Pool, a shallow pool naturally created close to the edge of falls. Visitors are allowed to venture near Devil’s Pool from June to December, but only when the river flow is safe and weak.

People, who are good swimmers, then swim closer to the edge of the falls after taking a dip in Devil’s Pool. These people are held securely by local guides who hold their ankles. Another person then takes their video which makes it appear like the tourist is causally looking down a very tall waterfall.

A video of this experience was shared online by a popular Twitter account named Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying). The video, which has over 17.5 million views, shows a woman leaning over the edge of Victoria Falls as water cascades to its depths.

Just learned that standing this close to a 380 feet waterfall is a thing (Devil’s pool – Victoria falls ) pic.twitter.com/LwjOxoUrYF — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) December 30, 2022

My daughter did it earlier in the year. Well organised and they do hold your ankles, but it’s the bloke who takes the film using your phone that I admire, and he’s standing on that edge ever day! pic.twitter.com/yTeDJPdOJd — Bob Groves (@BobGroves16) December 31, 2022

My husband just got back. It’s very expensive tho. Someone holds your feet so you won’t fall. pic.twitter.com/BpIYzQwvfx — Wilma (@WilmaWestenberg) December 31, 2022

Yup. I’ve been there twice.

It’s an amazing experience and the views are incredible. pic.twitter.com/Lj24w7NQTB — Viktor (@Names_Viktor) December 31, 2022

Probably to date the best thing I’ve ever done on my travels pic.twitter.com/F3AlSDGdib — Julija (@julijadu) December 31, 2022

If by tethers you mean dudes holding your ankles with their bare hands then yeshttps://t.co/GKkgdzWFr8 — Spencer Fordin (@SpencerFordin) December 31, 2022

My Zambian friends say no one from there would do this, just tourists from Europe, etc. — MrQ (@MataeQ) December 30, 2022

nope. NOOOPE. nope. — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) January 1, 2023

I have a friend who died doing this. Please don’t. The pic is not that important, I promise you. — 🥀𝓣𝓲𝓪🥀 Cut the (@NoAverageJoint) December 31, 2022

Many people wrote that the risk of slipping into the fall is too much for them and they would not try to do it. Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “Nah I would never.. Bunk the video, bunk the picture. My life is on the line right here, you ain’t making it if that water push you off lol. I’m sorry”.