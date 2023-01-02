scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

This video of tourists leaning to the edge of the world’s tallest waterfall is both scary and exhilarating

Victoria Falls in Zambia is considered one of the tallest waterfalls in the world with a height of 355 feet.

Victoria Falls in Zambia, hanging from the edge of victoria falls, adventure sports viral videos, people sit at the edge of victoria waterfalls, adrenaline-pumping sports, indian express
Listen to this article
This video of tourists leaning to the edge of the world’s tallest waterfall is both scary and exhilarating
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In the world of adventure tourism, no task seems impossible—from rafting in a raging river or climbing steep rocks. One such adventure tourism offering includes stepping close to the edge of Victoria Falls, one of the tallest in the world, in Zambia.

This is made possible when the flow of the Zambezi river is slow and people are able to access Devil’s Pool, a shallow pool naturally created close to the edge of falls. Visitors are allowed to venture near Devil’s Pool from June to December, but only when the river flow is safe and weak.

Also Read |Ever thought of eating pizza while skydiving? This woman just did that. Watch video

People, who are good swimmers, then swim closer to the edge of the falls after taking a dip in Devil’s Pool. These people are held securely by local guides who hold their ankles. Another person then takes their video which makes it appear like the tourist is causally looking down a very tall waterfall.

A video of this experience was shared online by a popular Twitter account named Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying). The video, which has over 17.5 million views, shows a woman leaning over the edge of Victoria Falls as water cascades to its depths.

Commenting on the video, many people shared photos and videos of their similar experiences at Victoria falls. Talking about this experience, a Twitter user wrote, “My daughter did it earlier in the year. Well organised and they do hold your ankles, but it’s the bloke who takes the film using your phone that I admire, and he’s standing on that edge every day!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...
Advertisement

Many people wrote that the risk of slipping into the fall is too much for them and they would not try to do it. Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “Nah I would never.. Bunk the video, bunk the picture. My life is on the line right here, you ain’t making it if that water push you off lol. I’m sorry”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-01-2023 at 10:05 IST
Next Story

Five Android features that Apple should bring it to iOS in 2023

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close