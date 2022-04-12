‘Shameful’: Video of tourists driving a car through Pangong Pso lake in Ladakh sparks outrage

The breathtaking beauty of Pangong Pso lake in Ladakh attracts thousands of tourists from around the globe every year. However, while enjoying the picturesque view, a group of tourists was seen driving their car through the waterbody, leaving netizens fuming online. As the video has created a huge stir online, netizens are demanding strict action against the offenders.

It all started when a nature and photography enthusiast, a Twitter user named Jigmat Ladakhi shared the clip to express his dismay. Sharing the video which he dubbed as “shameful”, he wrote: “Such irresponsible tourists are killing Ladakh [sic].”

In the video, two men can be seen coming out of the sunroof of an Audi as another drives it through the lake while showing a victory sign to the camera. A small table with alcohol bottles and food can also be seen set up in the waters as the car passes by.

Highlighting that Ladakh has more than 350 birds species and lakes like Pangong Pso is the home of many of them, he added: “Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species.”

I am sharing again an another shameful video . Such irresponsible tourists are killing ladakh . Do you know? Ladakh have a more than 350 birds species and lakes like pangong are the home of many bird species. Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species. pic.twitter.com/ZuSExXovjp — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) April 9, 2022

As the undated video riled netizens online, many tried to find the people responsible for the brazen act. With the car number visible in the clip, which showed it was from Haryana, Ladakhi did manage to trace it back to the original video on Instagram posted by @meeta_katwalia. However, the profile has now been deleted.

While some noted that the video was posted last year, they still argued that the men should be punished to make an example so that such actions are not repeated.

Wonder if they remain just as joyous when they will be driven into jail. Or won’t they be? They deserve to cool their heels off for a few days at least in prison for this ‘daring’ act of theirs! https://t.co/uD7ttctS4q — Sandeep Pillai (@zevishmael) April 12, 2022

Show them the consequences if such actions. https://t.co/3C9TmHSrHl — Kabir Rajwansh 🇮🇳 सनातन सर्वदा। (@PitrDhaam) April 12, 2022

@utladakhtourism @lg_ladakh @jtnladakh can we please take strict actions to penalize misbehaving tourists? We can’t lose this paradise at any cost! https://t.co/l4G5XWPckm — PrettyBrains (@PritiPalav) April 12, 2022

Shame on these morons, why can’t they are traced and given a lesson that how to behave in these kind of places. Utter irresponsibility.@jtnladakh https://t.co/zgJRgA3xpe — Awanish Goswami (@GoswamiSpeaks) April 11, 2022