scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Breaking News

‘Shameful’: Video of tourists driving a car through Pangong Pso lake in Ladakh sparks outrage

While some noted that the video was posted last year, they still argued that the men should be punished.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 12, 2022 10:19:52 am
ladhakh lake video, Pangong Pso, Pangong Pso, Pangong Pso audi, drivers audi lake, viral video, indian expressMany tagged authorities to take action against the men.

The breathtaking beauty of Pangong Pso lake in Ladakh attracts thousands of tourists from around the globe every year. However, while enjoying the picturesque view, a group of tourists was seen driving their car through the waterbody, leaving netizens fuming online. As the video has created a huge stir online, netizens are demanding strict action against the offenders.

It all started when a nature and photography enthusiast, a Twitter user named Jigmat Ladakhi shared the clip to express his dismay. Sharing the video which he dubbed as “shameful”, he wrote: “Such irresponsible tourists are killing Ladakh [sic].”

In the video, two men can be seen coming out of the sunroof of an Audi as another drives it through the lake while showing a victory sign to the camera. A small table with alcohol bottles and food can also be seen set up in the waters as the car passes by.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Highlighting that Ladakh has more than 350 birds species and lakes like Pangong Pso is the home of many of them, he added: “Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species.”

As the undated video riled netizens online, many tried to find the people responsible for the brazen act. With the car number visible in the clip, which showed it was from Haryana, Ladakhi did manage to trace it back to the original video on Instagram posted by @meeta_katwalia. However, the profile has now been deleted.

While some noted that the video was posted last year, they still argued that the men should be punished to make an example so that such actions are not repeated.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 12: Latest News

Advertisement