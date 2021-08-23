scorecardresearch
‘Big cat on the highway’: Video of tigers crossing a road goes viral

In the 1.43-minute clip, the two wild cats are seen coming out of the forest area towards the road as nearby vehicles stop to let the animals pass.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 23, 2021 12:59:49 pm
To see a tiger crossing a road is guaranteed to frighten most. Now, imagine two of them casually sauntering across the road! A video of two tigers walking on the road has gone viral on social media after it was shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

In the 1.43-minute clip, the two wild cats are seen coming out of the forest area towards the road as nearby vehicles stop to let the animals pass. A man, who is also recording the video, is heard trying to calm the people and requesting them to avoid making any noise as the tigers approach the vehicle.

ALSO READ |Bikers block path of tigers in Maharashtra, viral video sparks outrage

After wandering around the area for over a minute, both the tigers move towards the forest area. “So our XUV isn’t the only big cat on the highway… Magnificent,” tweeted Mahindra while sharing the undated clip, which has garnered over one lakh views.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens responding to the viral clip. However, some also debated over the location where the tigers were spotted. While the clip states that the tigers were seen on the Panchgani road near Mahabaleshwar on August 19, many wrote that the incident took place in Tadoba, Chandrapur, Maharashtra.

