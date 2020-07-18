‘Human-animal conflict’: Video of tiger struggling to cross road barrier in MP triggers debate online

Shared by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan, the 1.21-minute clip features a tiger trying to jump across a barrier. Shared by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan, the 1.21-minute clip features a tiger trying to jump across a barrier.

A video of a tiger struggling to cross over a road barrier on national highway 44 (NH-44) in Madhya Pradesh while attempting to go back to the forest has triggered angry reactions among netizens after the clip went viral.

Shared by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan, the 1.21-minute clip features a tiger trying to jump across a barrier. “This is how sometimes human infrastructure creates a problem for wildlife. Here a tiger struggling to cross one such,” tweeted Kaswan, while sharing the viral clip. Fortunately, the Pench National Park authorities were able to guide him back to safely though.

Watch the video here:

This is how sometime human infra creates problem for wildlife. Here a #tiger struggling to cross one such. Pench authorities were able to guide him back to #forest safely though. Just one example. pic.twitter.com/pUoM0UuXv3 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 14, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has prompted angry reactions from netizens with many discussing how human interference disrupts wildlife. “They are creatures on our planet just like us. Every creature has an equal right to live here equally,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

They are creatures on our planet just like us. Every creature has an equal right to live here equally — Shashi Dream Foundation (@shashi_dream) July 14, 2020

It is the best way to reduce human – animal conflict. The rangers have done a great job. We’re proud of it.🥰🥰🥰🥰 — Ambish Kumar Borpuzari (@KumarAmbish) July 17, 2020

What’s the solution for this? — Pavan Kotebavi (@theonlyPavanVK) July 14, 2020

Ohh such a difficult situation these walls ..#empathy or sympathy no some common sense required by few engineers who plan all this .. sorry to b little harsh for engineers but love them my father one so excuse me but we saw the road design flaw crossing by 🐘 & baby elephant — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) July 14, 2020

And I think jungle safaris must also stop as we r gng too near to their homes & creating a lot of disturbance in their peaceful lives. — Amit Sharma (@delhi_da_munda) July 14, 2020

