Saturday, July 18, 2020
COVID19

‘Human-animal conflict’: Video of tiger struggling to cross road barrier in MP triggers debate online

Since being shared online, the video has prompted angry reactions from netizens with many discussing how human interference disrupts wildlife.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 18, 2020 6:52:41 pm
tiger, tiger viral video, tiger rescue, tiger struggling to cross one such. Pench authorities Shared by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan, the 1.21-minute clip features a tiger trying to jump across a barrier.

A video of a tiger struggling to cross over a road barrier on national highway 44 (NH-44) in Madhya Pradesh while attempting to go back to the forest has triggered angry reactions among netizens after the clip went viral.

Shared by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan, the 1.21-minute clip features a tiger trying to jump across a barrier. “This is how sometimes human infrastructure creates a problem for wildlife. Here a tiger struggling to cross one such,” tweeted Kaswan, while sharing the viral clip. Fortunately, the Pench National Park authorities were able to guide him back to safely though.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has prompted angry reactions from netizens with many discussing how human interference disrupts wildlife. “They are creatures on our planet just like us. Every creature has an equal right to live here equally,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

