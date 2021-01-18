scorecardresearch
Monday, January 18, 2021
‘Close encounter’: Video of tiger biting on tourist vehicle at Bannerghatta National Park goes viral

Using immense force, the tiger is able to pull out the vehicle's bumper, as the camera pans towards the frightened passengers in it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 18, 2021 3:09:26 pm
Bengaluru, tiger, tiger Bannerghatta park, tiger pulls car viral video, twitter reactions, trending, indina express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the undated video has promoted several reactions online with many wondering what happened next.

A group of tourists at the Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru was left terrified after they had a close encounter with a Bengal tiger. The undated video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the wild cat moving towards the tourist vehicle and attempting to pull it from behind.

Using immense force, the tiger is able to pull out the vehicle’s bumper, as the camera pans towards the frightened passengers in it. However, the video becomes intense and ends on a cliffhanger when another tiger is seen walking towards the vehicle.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the undated video has promoted several reactions online with many wondering what happened next. However, some also expressed concerns for the wild cats.

“He’s not pulling the car some stupid person reversing his car even he/she knows a tiger behind there car,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

