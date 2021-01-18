‘Close encounter’: Video of tiger biting on tourist vehicle at Bannerghatta National Park goes viral

Since being shared online, the undated video has promoted several reactions online with many wondering what happened next.

A group of tourists at the Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru was left terrified after they had a close encounter with a Bengal tiger. The undated video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the wild cat moving towards the tourist vehicle and attempting to pull it from behind.

Using immense force, the tiger is able to pull out the vehicle’s bumper, as the camera pans towards the frightened passengers in it. However, the video becomes intense and ends on a cliffhanger when another tiger is seen walking towards the vehicle.

Watch the video here:

Tiger pulling tourist vehicle in Bannerghatta park , Bengaluru

😣

Recieved on whatsapp pic.twitter.com/TfH8mAiN2b — Mona Patel (@MonaPatelT) January 15, 2021

Since being shared online, the undated video has promoted several reactions online with many wondering what happened next. However, some also expressed concerns for the wild cats.

“He’s not pulling the car some stupid person reversing his car even he/she knows a tiger behind there car,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Looks like a curious cub! — WanderingSoul🇮🇳 (@vijayashreenair) January 15, 2021

🙄🙄🙄 never seen or heard of anything like this before! — Pavan Periwal (@PavanPeriwal) January 15, 2021

@ParveenKaswan look at the immense amount of strength — Jaya Bharath Reddy (@MJBHARATHREDDY) January 18, 2021

What Power 😳 — Shashi Aggyani (@Shashi40695539) January 15, 2021

He’s not puling the car some stupid person reversing his car even he/she knows a tiger behind there car — Neeraj Bairwa (@NeerajBairwa001) January 16, 2021

These caged guys in the vehicle should be in jail for reversing the vehicle on the tiger — anu mathur (@anuradhamathur) January 15, 2021

The poor animal is hungry… just look at his bones — Dunder Mifflin (@Blusafire) January 17, 2021