‘Beauty of teamwork’: Video of three little boys helping each other cross rocky terrain wows the internet

A video showing three children seemingly going to school through rocky terrain has surfaced online. The little children are seen helping each other to pass through the difficult terrain, while moving cautiously in the video.
The video shared by IAS officer Hari Chandana, whose bio says she is a civil servant from Telangana, shows three little boys crossing a waterfall. As they pass through rocky surfaces with gaps, the elder ones are seen cautiously holding the younger one, helping him move safely. One after the other, they walk safely through the place. Two of them are seen wearing school bags, suggesting they are heading for studies.
“#Together we can…#teamworkmakesthedreamwork,” Chandana captioned the clip. Since being posted on Thursday, the clip has garnered more than 34,300 views on Twitter. The 15-second video has amassed more than 1,000 likes.
Watch the video here:
#Together we can…#teamworkmakesthedreamwork pic.twitter.com/fispoRSvkB
— Hari Chandana (@harichandanaias) August 18, 2022
Many users raised the need to improve infrastructure to ease their commute. A user commented, “So…Sad! How dangerous was that. People living in Cities can’t even imagine this type of life. Government should take action to start a school in their village.”
Another user commented, “Hope you have enough work & a team. Leaders too must have the calibre to utilise the best resources in key roles for better service to the people. Underutilisation is criminal. Pray better sense prevails.”
Some users were delighted by their teamwork and discipline. A third user wrote, “Beauty of #teamwork.”
This May, a photograph of a girl from Manipur attending class while holding her sibling on her lap went viral. The photograph grabbed the attention of Manipur Cabinet minister Thongam Biswajit Singh who later admitted her to Slopeland Public School, a boarding school in Imphal. The 10-year-old girl’s parents had gone to the field for work and she had to juggle between babysitting her sibling and taking notes in class. The girl’s act won hearts online and later gained the support of the minister.
