‘Card payment not safe anymore’: Netizens express shock after video of tampered ATM in Delhi goes viral

A video of a tampered ATM machine has gone viral on social media after it was spotted by a group of vigilant citizens at Arjun Nagar area in New Delhi. The 2.20-minute clip, allegedly shot at a Canara Bank ATM, shows a card skimming device installed with a camera along with a memory card to clone debit cards.

Tweeted by a user named Rosy, the video shows a person removing the additional devices attached to the ATM machine. “Your card can be cloned at ATMs. This ATM had a camera and chip installed very cleverly. Watch the video to see what to check before using ATMs,” read the viral post.

Your card can be cloned at ATMs 😨 This ATM had a camera & chip installed very cleverly. WATCH video to see what to check before using ATMs 👀 pic.twitter.com/eKUwM2xusf — Rosy (@rose_k01) August 24, 2019

The clip has been viewed over 80,000 times and has also been retweeted by UP Police additional superintendent Rahul Srivastav and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar. Responding to the post, Canara Bank said, “At Canara Bank, we take strict measures to safeguard our customers. We immediately located and removed the skimmer from Gowtami Nagar, DELHI ATM & no data has been compromised.”

Hi Rosy, we, at Canara Bank take strict measures to safeguard our customers. We immediately located and removed the skimmer from Gowtami Nagar, DELHI ATM & no data has been compromised. You may use our Canara MServe app to switch off your Debit or Credit card when not in use.(1) — Canara Bank (@canarabank) August 26, 2019

The post created quite a buzz on social media, with many expressing shock over the tampering incident.

Wow… just no words for this. Ingenuity for all the wrong reasons. — jm (@bored__soul) August 26, 2019

Thanks Mam for sharing very very important video. — SURESHKUMAR (@YeskayOfficial) August 24, 2019

Omg…thank for the info rosy — Viral Modi (@modiviral84) August 25, 2019

Yes….it seems card payment r not safe anymore..its better to pay either by cash or via scanning qr code for digital txn — Rajesh (@Rajesh66127007) August 26, 2019

It is the responsibility of the bank to secure their ATM, how can anyone just walk into an ATM and install these things. — Glenn Quagmire 2.0.19 (@GIenn__Quagmire) August 24, 2019