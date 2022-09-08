scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Watch inspiring video of specially abled boy painting with amputated hands

The undated video of the boy was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra.

A recent video of a schoolboy who has had both his hands amputated painting a picture is winning hearts online.

The viral video shows the boy giving finishing touches to the picture of a tree using a brush held in his amputated hands. It was shared on Twitter by Indian Police Service officer Dipanshu Kabra on Wednesday.

So far the nine-second clip has got over 77,000 views. The identity of the boy is unknown.

Kabra tweeted the video with the caption “हाथों का ना होना भी नन्हे बच्चे के हुनर को निखरने से नहीं रोक सका…” (Even the absence of hands could not stop the talent of this little child from flourishing).

A Twitter user commented, “Great going lil fighter. You are idol for others to fight inspite whatever hardships life has given. Muaah.. I wish if I can be help this boy to grow in his career.” Another person remarked, “Source of inspiration ❤️”.

In August, a video of Aayush Kundal, a specially abled artist, went viral on Twitter with 1.56 lakh views.
The video showed Kundal painting a portrait of Bharat Mata on the occasion of Independence Day.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 06:55:47 pm
