Watch inspiring video of specially abled boy painting with amputated hands

A recent video of a schoolboy who has had both his hands amputated painting a picture is winning hearts online.

The viral video shows the boy giving finishing touches to the picture of a tree using a brush held in his amputated hands. It was shared on Twitter by Indian Police Service officer Dipanshu Kabra on Wednesday.

So far the nine-second clip has got over 77,000 views. The identity of the boy is unknown.

Source of inspiration ❤️ — Ankit Kumar Choubey (@Akc_0761) September 7, 2022

God bless 🙏🏻 — Harikrishna Ogre (@hari_ogre) September 7, 2022

Bless you Kiddo 🙏 ♥️ 🙌 💖. Proud of u🤗 — Daliya (@DaliyaB29) September 7, 2022

Wo wahi bacha hai jo khane wala video viral huya tha… God bless u 🙏 — Phenomenal Ajāy (@ajaykum61068972) September 7, 2022

लाजवाब इस दर्द को में जानता हूं भगवान ठीक रखें सबको!! — Hardik Chaturvedi (@Chaturvedihardi) September 7, 2022

और देखो हमारे पास सब होते हुए भी उदास से रहते हैं। इसका तो "दृढ़ संकल्प " हैं और कला के प्रति प्रेम दिल से हैं।

हमें भी ऐसा ही होना चाहिए। — mani016 (@dynamic_061) September 7, 2022

Great going lil fighter. You are idol for others to fight inspite whatever hardships life has given. Muaah.. I wish if I can be help this boy to grow in his career. — Abhishek K. (@Abhishe92089496) September 7, 2022

Kabra tweeted the video with the caption “हाथों का ना होना भी नन्हे बच्चे के हुनर को निखरने से नहीं रोक सका…” (Even the absence of hands could not stop the talent of this little child from flourishing).

A Twitter user commented, “Great going lil fighter. You are idol for others to fight inspite whatever hardships life has given. Muaah.. I wish if I can be help this boy to grow in his career.” Another person remarked, “Source of inspiration ❤️”.

In August, a video of Aayush Kundal, a specially abled artist, went viral on Twitter with 1.56 lakh views.

The video showed Kundal painting a portrait of Bharat Mata on the occasion of Independence Day.