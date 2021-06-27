scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Video of rescued red panda released into Arunachal Pradesh forest sparks joy among netizens

A red panda was rescued from a river in the Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh and released back into its natural habitat by forest officials on Saturday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 27, 2021 1:14:36 pm
The video has gathered more than 24 thousand views and two thousand likes since being posted.

Few things taste as sweet as freedom. A video of a red panda dashing out of its cage after being released into the wild in Arunachal Pradesh is going viral on social media.

According to news agency PTI, a red panda was rescued from a river in the Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh and released back into the wild by forest officials on Saturday. The video of a forest official setting the animal-free was shared by Ramesh Pandey, an officer in the Indian Forest Service.

Take a look at the video here:

The animal was rescued from the Yargyap-Chu river in Mechukha sub-division of the district by Mechukha town residents Tony Mosing and Takar Kotin Mosu, said the PTI report. The two of them spotted the rare animal clinging to a log in the river. They rescued the red panda and handed it over to the Mechukha Ranga Forest Officer Tanga Murtem.

The forest department gave cash awards to the duo for their act of goodwill, added the report.

The video has gathered more than 24 thousand views and two thousand likes since being posted. Twitterati was delighted with the efforts of the forest officials and emphasised the importance of freedom, be it for a human or animal.

See what they had to say about the joyful moment:

