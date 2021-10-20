Video of ‘Rasgulla chaat’ topped with tamarind and yoghurt is making netizens nauseous

Experimenting with traditional dishes and recipes is often something that cooks enjoy. However, when the popular dessert rasgulla was made savoury and served as “Rasgulla chaat”, netizens were not pleased.

“We are doomed,” read the caption of the clip shared by user @KaptanHindostan, which featured a bizarre combination of a rasgulla being served with dollops of tamarind and yoghurt. In the one-minute clip, two rasgullas are first cut into two before being topped with tamarind and yoghurt. The dish is then garnished with almonds, cashews and raisins.

The clip was earlier shared on Twitter by user @iasSahab11, who wrote, “Ban food vloggers #YouTube” and then shared the video of the dish.

Watch the video here:

The video was originally posted by the YouTube channel ‘Delhi Food Nest’. “Innovative Rasgulla chaat in Delhi, dare to try this?” read the title of the clip, which according to the channel is being served in Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on social media with many quite repulsed with the bizarre food combination. However, many also found the dish amusing and joked that the chef should have added cheese to complete the dish.

Cheese and sev n butter kidhar hai? — Barfi (@Weird_Khyalat) October 19, 2021