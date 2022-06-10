Thief snatches phone from moving train as he hangs from a railway bridge, watch blink-and-you-miss robbery

A video of a man snatching a mobile phone from a moving train in Bihar has left people astounded. The thief was perched on a bridge and managed to rob the mobile even as the train crossed the railway bridge. Shocked netizens are now comparing the thief to Spider-Man.

In a video doing rounds of the internet, two passengers are sitting at the door of a train compartment as it crosses Ganga. The duo has mobile phones in their hand to capture the moment. One person stretches his hand as he films the river and suddenly registers shock as he is relieved of his mobile phone. Standing up in disbelief, he signals to the other passenger that his phone is gone.

Yes, believe it or not, but the thief was hanging from the frame of the bridge, patiently waiting to snatch passengers’ phones. It is impossible to catch the blink-and-you-miss-it theft on camera, and the moment is only visible when the video is seen in slow-motion.

Be Alert and stay Safe from these types of Incident. Watch how in a blink of an eye a man looses his mobile phone due to lack of his Senses. this Live video was shot from a train at Begusarai in Bihar.pic.twitter.com/WfWX93t8GA — Dalbir Singh (@DalbirSingh8765) June 9, 2022

According to local reports, the incident took place in the Begusarai on the Patna-Katihar Intercity Express earlier this week. Dainik Bhaskar reported that the incident happened on Rajendra Setu, the rail bridge connecting Patna and Begusarai. It also said that such robberies happen more often than one can imagine as thieves make the passengers sitting near train’s doors their victims.

Commenting about the incident, the local police said they are aware of such incidents on the route. Saying that they have previously nabbed a few of the miscreants operating in the area, the cops assured that they are trying to monitor the situation and will apprehend the offenders.

Even though GRP and the local police run a campaign against these thefts, they have not been successful. Explaining the reason, the cops said that robbers are swift to jump off the bridge and manage to dodge the police by swimming to safety in the Ganga river.