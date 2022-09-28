‘Hilarious, yet impressive’: This video of people working out in a Chinese town has the internet in awe

Occasionally, videos emerge from China showing the fitness levels of its citizens and one such clip has been going viral, courtesy the oddly synchronised movements of a large number of people in the town of Zhangjiagang.

The video, already watched by over 1.3 lakh users on Twitter, shows a group engaged in a high-intensity workout as they execute a type of push-up that requires them to move forward in a line, much like ants or a large centipede.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Indian and Chinese troops perform bhangra after joint military exercise

A video of the exercise was first posted on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and was shared on Twitter by journalist Yaling Jiang (@yaling_jiang).

Sharing the clip, Jiang wrote, “I’m ded 😂The only time my hometown Zhangjiagang went viral on social media is because we have people who exercise by crawling like crocodiles in unison. I’m also weirdly proud because not many people have the core strength to pull this off?!”.

I’m ded 😂 The only time my hometown Zhangjiagang went viral on social media is because we have people who exercise by crawling like crocodiles in unison. I’m also weirdly proud because not many people have the core strength to pull this off?! pic.twitter.com/pZUkqGTaQ9 — Yaling Jiang (@yaling_jiang) September 27, 2022

I did a training camp with a Shaolin monk and we did these down the hill then carried a guy of similar size running up the hill. So i did https://t.co/CZyH9oxoPD man on my shoulders. Was brutal. However the 2+ hr meditation sessions were harder!! — Teak Thirst Thirty (@TeakThirst) September 27, 2022

A good exercise. Looks so weird when so many people line up and do it in the same pace especially when it’s accelerated by the video editor… — Vill Hill (@ariel89922) September 27, 2022

Not only is this impressive, but they seem to be doing it in a swarm of locusts over that bridge. — Billy Gray (@billy_gray) September 27, 2022

That’s great, until someone stops suddenly. Then it’s the world’s largest human centipede. 😜 — jb60606 (@jb60606) September 27, 2022

This is definitely that sweet spot of hilarious yet impressive that only China can really pull off. — LF 🇬🇧 🇨🇳 🇺🇦 (@LF12373570) September 27, 2022

Hurts my shoulders just thinking about doing this — KCBooey (@BubbaBooey) September 27, 2022

lol, this is somehow strange but also awesome at the same time 😂👍 — Frank Bauer (@FrankBa54498372) September 28, 2022

I don’t envisage this happening much in any irish towns. Serious core strength on display https://t.co/MMldTcI5tE — StephenDawson_Coaching (@SD__Coaching) September 28, 2022

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “This is definitely that sweet spot of hilarious yet impressive that only China can really pull off.” Another person wrote, “I don’t envisage this happening much in any irish towns. Serious core strength on display”.

Earlier in March, a playtime video of kindergarten kids in China went viral for similar reasons. In the clip, young kids were seen bouncing two balls with both hands as they exercised their legs and moved their bodies in perfect coordination.