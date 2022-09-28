scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

‘Hilarious, yet impressive’: This video of people working out in a Chinese town has the internet in awe

The clip shows a group engaged in a high-intensity workout as they execute a type of push-up that requires them to move forward in a line, much like a large centipede.

Occasionally, videos emerge from China showing the fitness levels of its citizens and one such clip has been going viral, courtesy the oddly synchronised movements of a large number of people in the town of Zhangjiagang.

The video, already watched by over 1.3 lakh users on Twitter, shows a group engaged in a high-intensity workout as they execute a type of push-up that requires them to move forward in a line, much like ants or a large centipede.

A video of the exercise was first posted on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and was shared on Twitter by journalist Yaling Jiang (@yaling_jiang).

Sharing the clip, Jiang wrote, “I’m ded 😂The only time my hometown Zhangjiagang went viral on social media is because we have people who exercise by crawling like crocodiles in unison. I’m also weirdly proud because not many people have the core strength to pull this off?!”.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “This is definitely that sweet spot of hilarious yet impressive that only China can really pull off.” Another person wrote, “I don’t envisage this happening much in any irish towns. Serious core strength on display”.

Earlier in March, a playtime video of kindergarten kids in China went viral for similar reasons. In the clip, young kids were seen bouncing two balls with both hands as they exercised their legs and moved their bodies in perfect coordination.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 05:37:07 pm
