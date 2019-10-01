Video of octopus changing colours while dreaming goes viral

A mesmerising video of an octopus changing colours while dreaming is making rounds on the internet and netizens can’t keep calm.

The footage was captured by Public broadcast service (PBS) for its documentary Octopus: Making Contact. The clip shows the octopus changing a multitude of colours, beginning with white to yellow and suddenly to dark brown. Watch the video here:

In the video, a biologist, who described the process “fascinating”, speculated that the octopus may be dreaming about eating a crab at the bottom of the sea, and that is the reason for the dark brown colour”

Though it is completely normal for octopuses to change colours to protect themselves from predators, the biologist also said that he has never seen such rapid colour change in any other octopus. May took to Twitter reacting to the video:

I’m speechless with awe! Absolutely incredible!!!, — Natu (@roderickpclark5) September 28, 2019

They're such amazing creatures. They will attach themselves to a rock for years to make sure their offspring survive. They can navigate complex paths, and are sweet and will let you pet them. I love them so much. Was always happy seeing them diving. ❤ — Myke (@Sinixstar) September 27, 2019

They are such wonderful, intelligent, sensitive, really cool creatures. — therealquestioniswhy (@TellUsWhy2017) September 27, 2019

Yes! I need to know these things immediately. — Laurie Kenley (@lakenley) September 27, 2019

Yeah, sounds logical.

Much more plausible than the notion that it was created. Right here. On this planet. Like the rest of the creatures… — BuHajer (@kalam73) September 28, 2019

Oh my god nature is amazing humans are trash case closed — taylor nicole dean (@taylorndean) September 29, 2019

How on earth do we justify eating octopus — Angelus Merula #FBPE #Angelusmerula (@AngelusMerula) September 27, 2019

Octopus: Making Contact will Premier in PBS on October 2