Video of octopus changing colours while dreaming goes viral

In the video, a biologist speculates what the octopus is dreaming about. He says that the octopus may be eating a crab at the bottom of the sea, and that is the reason for the dark brown colour"

Though it is completely normal for octopuses to change colour to protect itself from predators, the biologist also said in the clip that he has never seen such rapid colour change behaviour in any other octopus.

A mesmerising video of an octopus changing colours while dreaming is making rounds on the internet and netizens can’t keep calm.

The footage was captured by Public broadcast service (PBS) for its documentary Octopus: Making Contact. The clip shows the octopus changing a multitude of colours, beginning with white to yellow and suddenly to dark brown. Watch the video here:

Octopus: Making Contact will Premier in PBS on October 2

