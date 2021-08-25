Monkey tries to wear face mask, video goes viral

The long-drawn pandemic has made masks our most essential accessory and animals around us also seem to have picked up the hint. A video of a monkey seen ambling around with a black face mask has gone viral on social media, triggering mixed reactions among netizens.

In the 22-second clip, onlookers are amazed to see the animal who is trying to put on a face mask. “What a legend!” a person is heard saying in the video as the monkey tries to covers its entire face with the mask and walk forward. However, after taking a few steps, the monkey’s mask falls off, leaving the animal confused. “Everybody wants to be masked,” wrote Indian Forest Service officer Susanta while sharing the viral clip.

Watch the video here:

Everybody wants to be masked pic.twitter.com/eSGoYY6HOW — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 24, 2021

While the origin of the video is not confirmed, it gained traction on social media after it was reshared on Twitter by former American basketball player Rex Chapman, who has over one million followers on the microblogging website.

“If you’ve already seen a monkey find a mask and promptly put it on its face today then just keep on scrolling,” wrote Chapman while reporting the clip.

If you’ve already seen a monkey find a mask and promptly put it on its face today then just keep on scrolling… pic.twitter.com/Lv3WpeukyS — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 24, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 1.9 million views and has prompted mixed reactions among netizens. While some users lauded the “observation power” of the animal, others pointed out the irresponsible disposal of the face mask that, they feel, is “creating havoc”. Some also joked about how the animal knew better than most humans.

This shows that animals observation power is equal or more than humans — Sumit (@sumitgour73) August 24, 2021

Even he knows we need to mask up. But there are some who don’t understand this yet. — Dr Parul Chandra (@DrParulChandra1) August 25, 2021

Irresponsible disposal of mask are also creating havoc. Let’s try and be more careful! — pratimd (@pratimd) August 24, 2021

Even the monkey knows that it is safe to wear a mask during #COVID19 times. But some humans dont understand. 🙂😁 — Sadaf Sayeed 🇮🇳 (@Sadafsayeed) August 25, 2021

We need to be responsible when disposing masks 😔 very worried that we will transmit the disease even more like this — Deepa (@dcitis) August 24, 2021

He also knows that humans are more dangerous than animals. — Aashu Wadive (@wadiveAashutosh) August 24, 2021