Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Video of man riding cycle rickshaw while carrying his infant son moves netizens

The man reportedly came to Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur from Bihar in search of a livelihood.

man riding cycle rickshaw, Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur, infant son, Bihar migrant, viral, trendingThe man is seen riding a cycle rickshaw while carrying his infant son on his shoulder in MP’s Jabalpur.

In a heart-breaking video that is going viral, a man is seen riding a cycle rickshaw while carrying his infant son on his shoulder. The video is reported to be from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

The man in the video has been identified as Rajesh, a migrant from Bihar. Rajesh drops his five-year-old daughter at the bus stop and drives a cycle rickshaw with a baby in his hand so that he can earn his livelihood, says a post on Twitter. The video of the man moved netizens who asked if they could start a crowdfunding campaign for him.

The video has received more than 25,000 views since being posted on August 25.
“Let’s manage a crowdfunding campaign for him, at least to manage an e-rickshaw for him,” commented a Twitter user. “He definitely needs help. Its unsafe and sad,” wrote another. “How can we get some details about him. Any way to reach out to him?” asked a third. “This is shameful. Government should take notice of this immediately,” another individual wrote.

A news report claimed that Rajesh moved to Jabalpur from Bihar 10 years ago in search of livelihood. He reportedly fell in love with a woman from Kanhargaon village in Seoni district. They lived on the footpath with their children, however, the woman fled with another man. He searched for her but in vain. So, the responsibility for providing for both the children fell on Rajesh, the report said.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 12:08:51 pm
WhatsApp’s ‘take it or leave it’ privacy policy forced users into agreement: Delhi HC

