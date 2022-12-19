scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Video of man rescuing stranded dog goes viral, online users shower him with praise

A video of the daring rescue, shot somewhere in India, has racked up thousands of views, earning praise for the man.

dog rescue video, dog rescued from check dam, dog video, man saves dog, indian expressThe man earned plaudits online for rescuing the dog.
Compassion and selflessness often make one push boundaries and save lives, irrespective of the risk involved. In a similar act of compassion, a man from India went over and beyond to save a dog’s life by putting himself in danger. A video of the daring rescue, shot somewhere in India, has racked up thousands of views, earning praise for the man.

In a clip shared by Twitter user Gulzar Sahab, a police officer along with two others use a rope to rescue a stranded dog near the culvert of a check dam. As water gushes rapidly, the petrified dog is seen howling as the man calmly comforts it. After some coaxing, the canine manages to reach him and he successfully pulls it to safety.

Since being shared on December 15, the short clip has amassed more than 141,500 views on Twitter. “Your degree is just a piece of paper. Your real education is shown by your behavior,” a rough translation of the clip’s caption read.

The man earned plaudits online for rescuing the dog. A user commented, “Great work bro.” Another user commented, “So true. Your attitude and your behavior should reflect your degree.” A third user commented, “Very good job.”

Similar videos featuring such kind acts often go viral on social media. Recently, a young man, seemingly a student, was caught on camera getting inside a drain and lifting a dog out of it while getting drenched in rain. Moving hearts online, the youngster along with his friend was seen crossing the road with the dog toward the end of the clip.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 07:09:59 pm
