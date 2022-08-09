Video of Malayalam actor Sudev Nair’s crutch antics leave netizens in splits

Malayalam actor Sudev Nair who has been taking a rest at home after getting injured has triggered laughter online with his antics. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor is seen grooving with his crutches and netizens cannot stop gushing over him at the end of the video.

In the clip, he is seen walking with crutches inside his drawing-room as his father sits on a chair amusedly watching him. The actor lifts his legs up and tries to make moves with his legs in the air. As the drawing room turns into a dance floor, his mother who appeared to be very cross at his son’s ‘insensible behaviour’ intervenes and beats him on his hand. She scolds him to go and take a rest and an obedient Nair immediately obliges and slowly walks into his room. The facial expressions of his father are equally hilarious. From an encouraging smile, the father suddenly wears a serious face as the mother enters the scene. He promptly pretends to read the newspaper not realising that it is held upside down as if he has nothing to do with his son’s ‘mischief’ and the mother reacts with an intense stare at her husband.

Watch the video here:

“Calling parents home to help has its pros and cons. @vijaykr52,” the award-winning actor captioned the clip. The clip has garnered more than 4,36,000 views and 48,100 likes on Instagram. The comments section is replete with faces with tears of joy emoji.

The actor had won Kerala State Film Award for best actor in 2015 for his remarkable role as a homosexual man in the film My Life Partner. Sudev’s antagonist role in the movie Bheeshma Parvam captured the hearts of movie buffs recently. His fans are awaiting the release of the upcoming movie Thuramukham.